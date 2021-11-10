Brews for the Brave event set for Nov. 11
HURRICANE — Active and retired military, law enforcement officers and firefighters, paramedics and EMTs can get a free 16-ounce beverage at participating locations through the Brews for the Brave event, which continues today and Thursday, Nov. 11.
Sponsored and coordinated by Shala Haff, an “advocate for community camaraderie,” this is the second year for “Brews for the Brave — Espresso-ing Our Gratitude.”
“Join us in bringing our community together while showing our support and gratitude to local businesses and expressing thanks to all the brave men and women for their amazing dedication, service, and fearless protection for our community!” Haff wrote in a news release. “Together we can make a difference!”
Locally, these heroes can get their free drink at Drip Coffee at 971 W.V.a. 34 in Hurricane, and at Drips Cafe on Main, at 2759 Main St., Hurricane.
Other participating stores are Mea Cuppa Coffee Bar inside Capitol Market in Charleston; Mea Cuppa Coffee Lounge in Charleston; and Hallowbeans in Ripley. Each of these locations is also accepting donations to help provide drinks for veterans and first responders.
Fall Craft Festival set for Nov. 20
SCOTT DEPOT — The Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a Fall Craft Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the church. Vendors welcomed. Call 304-389-8978 for more information.
Red Dawn show set at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Lee’s Studio Productions presents Red Dawn, a pro-wrestling heavyweight championship show by Battleground Wrestling, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Valley Park, Hurricane. Get tickets at www.battlegroundwrestlingwv.com.
MU diabetes group meets Nov. 16
TEAYS VALLEY — The MU Diabetes Support Group will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to learn “Helpful Tips for the Holidays” from Amy Zimmerman, RN, BSN, CDCES at the Chertow Diabetes Center
The group will meet at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but seats are limited. Masks are required. Call 304-691-1660 to RSVP or ask questions.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom at https://marshallsecure.zoom.us/j/92610231148. Meeting ID: 926 1023 1148.
Or mobile call in at 1-646-876-9923.
Screenings for school kids set for Dec. 3
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.