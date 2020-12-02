REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
First Baptist offers $50 food gift cards
HURRICANE — First Baptist Church of Hurricane is offering free, $50 food gift cards to help local families in need enjoy a holiday meal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church could not assemble and give boxes of food this December as it has in past years. Instead, the church is giving a $50 Food Gift Card to Culloden FoodFair, while quantities last. The cards will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the church, located at 2635 Main St., Hurricane. The cards will be given out as long as supplies last.
Sobriety checkpoint set for Dec. 17
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Dec. 17, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Hurricane.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations. The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use its *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Registration open for decorating contest
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is hosting its annual Christmas Decorating Contest. Residents are encouraged to deck out their homes and register by Dec. 14. Residences must be within Hurricane city limits to be eligible. Registration forms and contest guidelines can be found online at hurricanewv.com, or at City Hall. For more information, call 304-562-5896 or email events@hurricanewv.com.
Lewis earns scholarship from Shepherd Univeristy
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Brenden Lewis, of Hurricane, has been awarded the Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship, which is a privately funded scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The Foundation will provide more than $2 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2020-2021 academic year. Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a regional public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
AG office representative to meet with residents
CHARLESTON — A representative from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Dec. 7: Noon to 1 p.m. — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
Dec. 14: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.
Baby Love Pantry set on first, third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.