Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next date will be April 23.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Youth Fishing Derby set for April 24
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host its inaugural Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Check-in will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Large Shelter at Valley Park.
Age categories include 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-15. Prizes will be given in each category for most fish caught and longest measured fish.
Cost to enter the derby is $15 per person.
Both ponds at Valley Park will be available for fishing, but once a contestant has started at one pond they cannot switch ponds. Once registered, you will receive a full list of rules and instructions.
Valley Park will be stocking the ponds with 200 pounds of trout for the derby. Five-gallon buckets are encouraged as contestants will be allowed to take the trout home if they choose.
Spring on Main Street set for may 1
HURRICANE — The city of Hurricane will host “Spring on Main Street” from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
The event, celebrating National Super Hero Day, will include meet-and-greets with movie heroes and real-life heroes, prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
Electronic Service is sponsoring the event.