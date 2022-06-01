PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance is June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Watersports Weekend is June 10
WINFIELD — Winfield Watersports Weekend 2022 will be June 10-11 at the Kanawha River in Winfield.
The weekend will begin Friday with food trucks and live music.
Saturday will feature a bass tournament; free safety seminar to prepare for the summer on the water; beginner stand-up-paddleboard lessons; waterski and wakeboard exhibitions; novice paddle races for kayaks/SUP/canoes and 15-minute sessions for paddling and tubing.
A rubber ducky race at the end of the evening will benefit local Backpack Buddies organizations.
There will be music all day from DJ “Hot Rod Grill.”
This event is open to the public. For a full schedule and details, visit winfieldwatersports.com.
Food truck at library on Friday, June 3
HURRICANE — The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, sponsored by the Putnam County Library.
There will also be a dinner edition from 4 until 8 p.m., with live music, sponsored by Putnam County Bank.
The food trucks will set up on Main Street in Hurricane.
Bancroft Town Wide Yard sale set for June 4
BANCROFT — Bancroft Town Wide Yard Sales are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
Sales will be set up all over town and will last as long as sellers wish to continue.
First-responder meet and greet planned
HURRICANE — A first-responder meet and greet — a sensory-friendly autism event — is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Hurricane Fire Department on Main Street in Hurricane.
The purpose of the event is to help children with autism learn to interact with first responders, and to help first responders understand autism so they can respond effectively and safely to emergencies involving individuals on the spectrum.
UMC’s next Baby Love Pantry set for June 3
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be June 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
First Church of God to have Gospel Sing June 10
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on June 10.
The featured group is “The Master’s Trio,” from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Additional singers will include soloist Sister Wanda Cooper, from Alum Creek, and The Chestnut Grove Trio, from Milton.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
‘No Flea Market’ planned in June at animal shelter
RED HOUSE — Putnam County Animal Relief Center will host a “No Flea Market” and adoption event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11 at the shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road, Red House.
Vendors and crafters are welcome to rent 10x10 vendor spots for $25, with all of the proceeds going directly to provide additional bonding areas and fencing for shelter animals to play outside. Come and sell some unwanted items and have fun shopping, all while helping homeless pets.
The shelter will also be accepting new or gently used (non-clothing) items for donation to be sold the day of the flea market. Items will only be accepted the day prior to the sale. All proceeds from donated item sales will be used to sponsor the adoption fee of current shelter animals.
In addition to vendor sales and adoptions, there will also be a hot dog and bake sale and a “Big Dog” 50/50 Raffle.
For more information, to reserve a vendor space, or inquire about donating items for the sale, contact Tara at 304-545-7717 or email Postalbarbie@yahoo.com for a vendor application. May 28 is the application and payment deadline for sales spaces.