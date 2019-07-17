Leah Towler meet-and-greet is July 19
HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Old Mill Bakery will host local artist Leah Towler for a meet-and-greet from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 19. Towler's artwork is on display at the Old Mill Bakery, 200 Morris Court in Hurricane. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 304-993-8075.
HHS show choirs to have yard sale
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs are having a gigantic yard sale at the Hurricane High gym on Saturday, July 27, beginning at 8 a.m.
Items from dozens of families will be on sale. A car wash and concessions will also be available. Proceeds will help fund the show choirs' costumes, sets, programs and travel.
Sara Romero earns degree from Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sara Romero of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology during the 92nd Commencement ceremony at the Blue Cross Arena on May 12.
Nazareth College offers 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts. The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a suburb of Rochester, New York, serves 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.
Food Truck Fridays continue
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane. Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
State Police checkpoint planned for Aug. 22
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Feel Good Fridays set for each week
TEAYS VALLEY — Feel Good Fridays are at Putnam Libraries, 9-10 a.m. at a different library each Friday through the end of July. Each week in July, we'll meet you at a different location near one of our branches to go outside, get moving, and have a feel-good Friday. This is an opportunity for all ages to get to know their community and be active together.
The remaining schedule is as follows: July 19, Buffalo Library; July 26, Hurricane City Park. https://www.facebook.com/events/2410345295879408.
Farmers market open every day through Oct.
HURRICANE — Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Chair yoga can help those with mobility issues
SCOTT DEPOT — Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation.
Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Beginner yoga series planned at Trinity
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $55 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Free yoga at Valley Park this summer
HURRICANE — Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on July 29 and Aug. 19.
Sponsored by Trinity Yoga (304-545-0203).
Ridenour Lake catfish tourney set for July 19
NITRO — The Ridenour Regatta Catfish Tournament is set for 6-11 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
There is a $15 entry fee and a two-pole max. All fishing will be done from the lake's bank.
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded. The top five fish on the string will be weighed to determine the winners.
Signups will be the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake's gazebo. Food concessions will be available.
For more information call Tournament Director Jim Caudill at 304-421-5187.
Wine On The River & Charity Art Auction Coming to Nitro In July
NITRO — A one-day festival that will support new classes for a special education program dealing with art is set to occur on Saturday, July 27, at Nitro City Park. The Wine on the River and Charity Art Auction is being held to draw attention to local artisans and kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Portions of the proceeds will benefit local art classes that are geared for special need students at Nitro Elementary and Nitro High Schools.
"There is a lot of excellent art talent in the area and the auction will help showcase their skills,"said Kim Dunaway, the event's director. Gates open for the event at 1:30 p.m., with the wine tasting starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. The charity art auction will begin at 4 p.m.
Admission for the Wine Tasting will be $15 and may be purchased in advance by PayPal at sariverfest@gmail.com.