Free cookout set for Sept. 9
HURRICANE — Celebrate Recovery is hosting a free cookout at the First Church of the Nazarene from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the church parking lot. The church is located at 358 US 60, Culloden.
Celebrate Recovery meetings continue at Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. and are open to anyone with “hurts, hang-ups, and habits.” The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to connect people and celebrate God’s healing power in our lives.
Everyone is invited to this informative outreach event, which will include food (think BBQ) live music, games for the kids, face painting, inflatables, snow cones and popcorn. Bring your family and have fun while learning about Celebrate Recovery.
Horse parade set for Sept. 30
BUFFALO — An all-horse parade and live auction to benefit HospiceCare will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Buffalo. The round-trip parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting and concluding at the Buffalo Gazebo Park.
There is a $10 entry fee to support HospiceCare. An Amish food truck will open at noon. The auction will start at noon at the Buffalo Gazebo Park and feature among the items for bid a variety of theme baskets, an insulated dog house, gift cards, a rifle, floral arrangements, West Virginia University basketball tickets, a Cass Railroad train ride for two, a porch swing, Amish lodging and food gift certificates, primitive décor, a horse tack and feed, a handmade purse, and Amish wood/furniture items.
Negative Coggins tests must be presented at the time of entry. For further information, call Bill Whittington at 304-268-0269.
ELEANOR — The eighth annual Putnam County Youth Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Putnam County Gun Club in Eleanor, adjacent to Eleanor Park.
Everything is furnished for the following activities: BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, Cowboy Shooting, sling shot shooting and air rifles. Registration is $5 and a T-shirt per person (youth 18 and under). Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given throughout the day. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at a concession stand.
For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950 or Bill Shank at 304-539-2944.
CHARLESTON — Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons.
The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam’s John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston.
To register or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
CHARLESTON — United Way of Central West Virginia’s 18th annual Day of Caring: Uniting Communities for Impact will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The event brings volunteers, businesses, and community groups together to make an impact in Central West Virginia. Volunteers contribute time, skills, and resources to local projects, from schools to public spaces, and help local residents in need. Individuals, families, and corporations are invited to participate.
Visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/day-caring for project information and registration or contact Community Investment Director Katharina Fritzler at kfritzler@unitedwaycwv.org or 304-340-3521.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its next Second-Friday Gospel Sing, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
The featured group will be the Hallmarks quartet from Nitro.
Additional singers will include; Sister Juanita Phillips from South Charleston and Brother Keith Skiles from Charleston.
Church staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke, and Dorsey Johnson.
The Second-Friday sings feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave.
TEAYS VALLEY — Southern Commercial Development, LLC, which works with CSX Transportation to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossing closures that require maintenance or repairs, has announced that they they will replace the rail located at the Teays Lane crossing (near Precious Drive) next month.
The crossing will be closed either on Wednesday, Sept. 6 or Thursday, Sept. 7, beginning at 7 a.m.
This is a total closure; no traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is complete.
St. ALBANS — Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on 4th Avenue in St. Albans.
The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, and live music, including The Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m.
TEAYS VALLEY — The WV Autism Training Center is now offering a free Sensory Friendly Story Time at the Main Library once a month, on the fourth Thursday at 11 a.m. All children are welcome to attend for a gentle Story Time including self-regulation activities and a craft.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1853040625089567/
POCA — The Poca Fall Festival (Heritage Day) is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring music, vendors, food, inflatables, and more. A cruise-in will precede the festival from 5 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Sept. 29, at Poca Middle School. On Saturday, a parade will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Wall of Honor at 12:15 p.m.
For vendor information, call Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information regarding the parade, email pocaheritageday@gmail.com.
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Development Authority’s annual dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The dinner will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems.
A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
HURRICANE — Film Futures Foundation will present a free, hands-on “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry.
Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.