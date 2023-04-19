Putnam Co. Safety Day set for April 22
HURRICANE — Hosted by the Putnam County Fire Service Board, the second annual Putnam County Safety Day is set for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22, in the Putnam County Bank lot area next to the Hurricane McDonald’s.
It will be a family-friendly event with informational booths, live demonstrations and special activities focusing on different aspects of safety.
WV Food Truck Festival scheduled
ELEANOR — The fourth annual West Virginia Food Truck Festival is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds in Eleanor.
Admission is free. Along with food truck vendors, the festival will offer artisan vendors and demonstrations, a corn hole tournament and live music.
Call 304-757-7282 for more information.
Family Fun Day, 5K set for April 22
HURRICANE — The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Hurricane City Park.
This is a fundraising event for CARES — Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
Trail runners can enjoy the thrill of Meeks Mountain while families have the option of walking a sensory trail around Hurricane City Park.
All proceeds go toward helping CARES fulfill its mission to support children and families who are affected by autism. Learn more at www.wvcaresforautism.org.
Register for the race at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/CARESSpectRUN.
Hurricane Civic Chorus concert set for May 16
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert.
This 62-member male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of bringing joy to the community through song. The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.). A reception will follow.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Vendors needed for Main Street Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane.
Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30.
To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
Cross Lanes church hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be April 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
G.L.A.M. Gala charity even set for April 21
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.