Putnam Co. Safety Day set for April 22

HURRICANE — Hosted by the Putnam County Fire Service Board, the second annual Putnam County Safety Day is set for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22, in the Putnam County Bank lot area next to the Hurricane McDonald’s.

