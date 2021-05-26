Three ceremonies set on Memorial Day
WINFIELD, W.Va. — American Legion Post James E. Marshall 187, Winfield, West Virginia, will have three ceremonies on Memorial Day.
The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building.
The second will start at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane, West Virginia. Legion members will be joined by West Virginia Gold Star Mothers who will speak about their loved ones and present their flag to the cemetery. The third ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Red House, West Virginia.
Cupcake Festival Queen’s Pageant set
HURRICANE — The West Virginia Cupcake Festival Queen’s Pageant is set for 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 414221459878065/.
Mark Wood Fun Show set for June 8
HURRICANE — The Mark Wood Fun Show is back this summer, bringing some hysterical games and magic tricks.
Join the fun at 10 a.m. on June 8 at Valley Park in Hurricane, or later that day at the shelter behind the Eleanor Library at 1 p.m.
Phone photo class for teens on June 10
ELEANOR — Photographer Mary Ann Nease will teach teens and tweens the basics of taking good photos with their phones, as well as how to edit them to perfection, at 6 p.m. on June 10 at the gazebo at Eleanor City Park (right beside the fire department).
Bring your phones and be ready to learn. The event is free.
Dem womens on set for Sept. 18
ROANOKE, W.Va. — The 57th annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.
“I’m so excited about seeing our members and being able to talk with them in person,” Anna Pompa Gillespie, a Brooke County resident and president of the WVFDW, said in a news release. “This organization is family to me and leading a political organization virtually has been a challenge,” Gillespie continued.
The meeting will feature a business session with election of officers, an awards luncheon with special guest speaker and workshops featuring leadership training, working toward the party’s efforts to elect Democrats at every level. Democratic women participate and study government at all levels, but focus particularly on those issues that affect the lives of women and families.
All Democratic women and men are welcome to attend. A block of rooms is set aside for guests for Friday and Saturday evening, if desired. Hotel reservations can be made by calling 304-269-7400, using group code 7199885, WVFDW. Make reservations early. Event registration fee is $45 per person. Contact your county club for more information and to register for event. Visit www.facebook.com/WVFDW for updates.
Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Outdoor Story Time takes place on May 26
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 26.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday.
The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.