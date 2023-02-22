Community dance at Good Shepherd
SCOTT DEPOT — A community dance is planned for 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church gym, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot.
A caller from FootMad will explain the movements and then prompt participants during the dances, which include traditional contra, waltzes, square and circle dances.
No experience necessary. Beginners are welcome. All ages welcome. No partner required. Casual dress. Soft-soled shoes.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://my-business-107353.square.site/. Cost is $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger; $30 for a family of four or more.
Admission prices will increase $5 each the day of the dance and at the door.
Tickets can also be purchased by check made out and mailed to: Ignite Athletics, c/o Karin Polk, 65 Chase Park, Hurricane, WV 25526
If mailing, please put in memo how many tickets of each purchased.
’80s Throwback Zombie Prom set
WINFIELD — Lee’s Studio Productions and Fear on the Farm present an ’80s Throwback Zombie Prom from 8 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Fear on the Farm is located at 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield.
Music will be provided by Sinister Sounds DJ. Prom pictures will be available. There will be prizes, food, drink and dancing. A zombie king and queen will be crowned.
Cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple.
For tickets, call 681-203-3683 or visit fearonthefarmwv.com.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus (directed by Dr. Ilse Long) and the Hurricane Community Band (directed by Julia Paxton and John Shawler) are preparing for their first-ever joint concert: “An Evening of Song with the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band.”
The Chorus and the Band will each perform a variety of Broadway and traditional pieces. Special solo and group performances will be featured at this free event.
The public is welcome to this concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.). For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus or Hurricane Community Band’s social media pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
NITRO — Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28.
Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25.
More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.