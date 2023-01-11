WV Reptile Expo is set for Jan. 21
INSTITUTE — The West Virginia Reptile Expo is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at West Virginia State University in Institute.
General admission is only $5; kids 10 and younger are free. VIP admission starts at 8 a.m. and is $10, and includes early access to deals, breakfast snack bar and fresh coffee, a VIP-only raffle drawing at 10 a.m., and a gift bag. Kids VIP is $5.
There will be rare species of animals, plants, supplies, and related artworks available. There will be three raffle giveaways throughout the show. All paid tickets get a raffle ticket to be entered to win.
There will also be silent auctions, with all proceeds being donated to the United States Association of Reptile Keepers.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1336191777184605/
Little league is registering now
NITRO — Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28. Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25.
More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Give Kids a Smile Day set for Feb. 3
WINFIELD — The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
Pre-K Program will open for registration on Jan. 17
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Schools Collaborative Pre-K Program will begin registration for its free 4-year-old Pre-K Program at 8 a.m. on Jan. 17. Parents/guardians can register their children by visiting www.putnamschools.com and selecting the “Menu” tab, “Parents,” “PreK,” and then clicking the “Sign-Up” button to begin the registration process by filling out the questionnaire.
If internet access is unavailable, parents/guardians can call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, ext. 1178 or ext. 1122 for assistance. Children must reside in Putnam County and turn 4 years old before July 1, 2023, to be eligible.
Hurricane Civic Chorus seeking new members
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from throughout the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 17, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the chorus’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
WV Cupcake Festival BINGO on Jan. 28
HURRICANE — A WV Cupcake Festival BINGO to raise money for the festival will be from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each if pre-purchased at this web addres: https://west-virginia-cupcake-festival-inc.ticketleap.com/west-virginia-cupcake-festival-bingo/; Tickets will be $35 at the door with limited availability.
Tickets include one BINGO book for 20 games and 6 facings per game Additional BINGO books can be purchased for $10 (these can only be purchased in addition to your ticket). Daubbers will be available to purchase for $2 each
There will also be raffles, 50/50 and tips, and concessions will be available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Virginia Cupcake Festival to help grow the festival and more events for all to enjoy while raising funds for local children’s charitable causes.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/509915867639641/
Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly
HURRICANE — The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area.
The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square.
The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston.
The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department.
For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
HD Media to host New You New Year Family Health and Wellness Fair
BARBOURSVILLE — HD Media will host a New You New Year Family Health and Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Activities for adults will include cholesterol and diabetes screenings, Lions Club vision screenings and eyeglass collections, and more. Vaccinations for adults and children will be offered. Activities for children will include a Kids’ Zone, car seat checks, and fire trailers. The fair will also have cooking, proper lifting, and yoga demonstrations; massages; Naloxone training; Zumba; and information about the Mindful Mile walker program.
For more information, contact Hilary Gunter at 304-526-2835 or Kelsey Wood at 304-348-1703.
Putnam County Schools to host screenings for kids
HURRICANE — Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road, in Hurricane, on Friday, Jan. 13.
Children ages 2½ to 4 years old will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Hurricane Crush Run is set for Feb. 4 at Meeks Mountain Trails
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Crush Run presented by Little Caesars is set for Feb. 4 at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park.
Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance.
Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament set for Feb 4-5
HURRICANE — The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is planned for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5.
Cost to enter is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players.
Concessions will be available for purchase. This is a charitable event and proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park.
Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form to sign your team up. Follow the event and read general rules on Facebook at
Bingo games hosted on Thursdays at Elanor fire station
ELEANOR — Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time at ZoneOut
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Tickets on sale for Boatfest 2023 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Tickets are on sale now for Boatfest, West Virginia’s premiere retro computing event, which is set for June 23-25 in the Copper Room above O’Connolly’s Irish Pub in Hurricane.
More than 20 vintage computers and consoles — including Atari, Apple, Commodore, Nintendo, and Sega — will be set up, as well as trivia contests, high score competitions, and more. Because of capacity, a limited number of tickets are available.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Boatfest 2023” in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The next pantry will be Jan 20. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available.
There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.