New fire station to be dedicated
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will ceremonially break ground on a new Hurricane Fire & Rescue Station at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
The groundbreaking will take place on site on Midland Trail, just past Hurricane Bridge Park. Mayor Scott Edwards, members of Hurricane City Council and city administration will be at the event to celebrate.
Sobriety checkpoint set Nov. 19 on WV 34
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Nov. 19, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Hurricane.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.
By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Small Business Saturday event set
HURRICANE — Shop Small in downtown Hurricane with Drip’s Cafe on Main and several friends from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 20.
Drip’s will have live music throughout the day, four local authors stopping by for readings, signings, and book sales. Come out and shop till you drop on Main Street and see what all downtown has to offer.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 695212078122783/
Red Dawn shown on Nov. 20 at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Lee’s Studio Productions presents Red Dawn, a pro-wrestling heavyweight championship show by Battleground Wrestling, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Get tickets at www.battlegroundwrestlingwv.com.
Screenings for kids for school set for Dec. 3
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.For more information, call 304-415-3194.