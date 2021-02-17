REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto @hdmediallc.com or news@herald- dispatch.com.
Daddy, daughter tea party set on Feb. 20
HURRICANE — Valley Park and Valley Cakes & Cafe will host a Daddy/Daughter Beauty and the Beast Tea from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Get tickets online at putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com/daddydaughtertea.
Valley Park hiring for seasonal positions
HURRICANE — Valley Park is hiring for several seasonal positions March-October. Jobs include Wave Pool staff, baseball concessions, park events, and Conference Center events.
Must be 16 or older to apply. Email bookevents @putnamcountyparks.com or call 304-562-0518.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available.
There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Fruit tree fundraiser going on now
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association annual fruit tree fundraiser is going on now through February.
Apple, pear, peach, and plum are available. A list of available trees is located on the Putnam County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Tree prices typically range from $18 to $22 each, which includes a donation of $4 per tree to help fund various community projects by the association.
Disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with our Master Gardener representative, Roger Wells.
To place an order or for further information, call Wells at 478-217-0270 or email him at roger@conexcommunications.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available.
Delivery of trees is expected in March. Orders must be received by Feb. 28.