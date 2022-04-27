Boy Scouts host yard, hot dog sale
HURRICANE — Boy Scout Troop 36 is hosting a yard and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Sellers may set up for free in the grass area beside the church beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Sellers may set up shelters.
The scouts will camp on site Friday night to watch over the yard sale goods.
Donations for the scouts to sell may be dropped off on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
The scouts will be have a concession stand, and ask that no other food or drinks be sold. Call Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233 for more information.
Developmental screenings offered
WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools’ developmental screenings will be offered Friday, May 6, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
‘Sing On!’ concert set for May 17
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “Sing On!”
This 42-member male and female community chorus will celebrate the joy of spring through song.
The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Baby Love pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Free testing, vaccination clinic for COVID hosted
INSTITUTE — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccination team hosts a weekly, free testing and vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, students, and the community in Institute.
Every Tuesday, the free testing, vaccine and booster shot clinic will be held on the campus of WV State University in the Wilson Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Bridge groups set to play at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Poca High hosts banquet and dance on June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Main Street Spring Festival seeks vendors
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events @hurricanewv.com.