Easter Egg Hunt set for April 3
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane and the Putnam County Parks are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. It will be at the Valley Park Conference Center Courtyard.
Husson’s Pizza to donate to youth football league
TEAYS VALLEY — Husson’s Pizza’s Teays Valley/Scott Depot location will donate a portion of sales on Thursday, March 25, to the Hurricane Youth Football League.
Orders will be available for dine-in, carryout or delivery.
Spring on Main Street set for May 1
HURRICANE — The city of Hurricane will host “Spring on Main Street” from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
The event, celebrating National Super Hero Day, will include meet-and-greets with movie heroes and real-life heroes, prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
Electronic Service is sponsoring the event.
Drive-thru Easter Bunny meet set for March 27
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God invites preschoolers through the fifth grade to a drive-thru Easter Bunny meet and greet and candy giveaway from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Families can drive up to meet the Easter Bunny, snap a picture, and all kids who are present will receive a bag of candy and a story book about the meaning of Easter.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Morrisey representative to meet with residents
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host an event from noon-1 p.m. on March 30 at the Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
For information on additional requirements specific to any in-person location, call Adams at 304-989-3506.