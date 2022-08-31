Old-time dance set for Sept. 9
HURRICANE — Footmad (Friends Of Old Time Music And Dance) will host a Community Old-Time Dance from 7 until 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 at St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane.
This first community dance of the new season will feature easy-to-learn traditional dances, including contras (double lines), squares and circles. No experience or partner required —everyone dances with everyone — but wear soft-soled shoes. Come for a beginners’ lesson at 6:45 p.m. to learn some basic figures.
The band is The Wild Ones from Charleston, with Paul Epstein (fiddle), Rita Ray (keyboards) and Paula Bickham (accordion and percussion). The caller, Mike Miller from Elkins, has been calling square and contra dances around the U.S., Canada and beyond for the past 35 years.
Footmad requests that all dancers are fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. Suggested donation is $10. Under age 13 free.
For more information, call Footmad at 304-726-4382.
Baby Love Pantry is set for Sept. 2
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Sept. 2.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Church to host gospel sing Sept. 9
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
The featured group this month will be The Believers Quartet, from Sissonville, West Virginia. Additional singers will include soloists Jim Edens from Charleston and Kim Johnson from Dade City, Florida.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The gospel sings feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
100K Trail Run and Relay is planned for Sept. 10
HURRICANE — The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay Presented by Little Caesars is coming up on Sept. 10 at Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.
This is the first-ever Hurricane 100K, and the only 100K, trail run in West Virginia brought to you by the City of Hurricane, Little Caesars and a host of local sponsors, and organized by the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
The total prize purse is $7,500: $1,500 for first-place male and female, $750 for second-place male and female, and $375 for third-place male and female. Top co-ed, female, and male relay teams also get $750 to split between the three runners.
This race is for the heartiest of runners only. Run the 100K solo or as a three-person team doing 20-plus miles each. Crew, family and spectators are welcome to hang out and support their runners. There’s a playground nearby and open trails for hiking, biking, running, and exploring.
All runners receive a zip-up sweatshirt jacket, finisher’s stainless-steel pint along with a tote and various swag from sponsors. All 100K solo finishers, within the 18-hour time limit, will receive a Hurricane 100K belt buckle.
Register my midnight before race day at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx. Follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/ 2138264156326650/
Bridge groups to play at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.