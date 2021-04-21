REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto @hdmediallc. com or news @herald- dispatch.com.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next date will be April 23.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available.
There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times.
You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Youth Fishing Derby set for April 24
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host its inaugural Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
Check-in will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Large Shelter at Valley Park.
Age categories include 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-15. Prizes will be given in each category for most fish caught and longest measured fish.
Cost to enter the derby is $15 per person.
Both ponds at Valley Park will be available for fishing, but once a contestant has started at one pond they cannot switch ponds.
Once registered, you will receive a full list of rules and instructions.
Valley Park will be stocking the ponds with 200 pounds of trout for the derby. Five-gallon buckets are encouraged as contestants will be allowed to take the trout home if they choose.
Jack Dunlap, $2 Short Band to perform
HURRICANE — Jack Dunlap and the $2 Short Band will perform a pop-up concert from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane.
Kevin’s Auto Body is sponsoring the show.
Applebees to donate to Hurricane High Class ’21
HURRICANE — The Teays Valley Applebees will donate a portion of proceeds from the sales of certain dishes between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on April 27 to the Hurricane High School Class of 2021.
During this time, 50% of sales of Three-Cheese Chicken Penne, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter or Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad will go to the Class of 2021 for signs on Teays Valley Road and other celebrations planned by parents.
There is no need to mention the fundraiser; if you order any of these items, the seniors will receive the proceeds.
Registration begins for golf tournament
SCOTT DEPOT — Registration has begun for the Tri-County YMCA’s 27th Golf Tournament, planned for Friday, May 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
There will be morning and afternoon flights with breakfast provided for the morning flight and lunch offered for both flights. All participants are invited to attend the evening Patio Party. The theme this year is the ’80s, with the Back to the ’80s Social Hour and Let’s Glow Crazy Patio Party. There will also be a silent auction, DJ and dancing.
For more information, contact Betsy at 304-757-0016 or betsy@tri-countyymca.org.
Car club hosts first cruise-in Saturday
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club had its first cruise-in of the season on Saturday.
Upcoming shows are planned for May 15; June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane. The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show. There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
‘Spring on Main Street’ set for May 1
HURRICANE — The city of Hurricane will host “Spring on Main Street” from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Bife heroes, prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
Electronic Service is sponsoring the event.