Hurricane High hosts craft fair
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School Cheerleaders will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, in the former Magic Mart building in Liberty Square, Teays Valley.
Shoppers can expect to find food, wood designs, jewelry, candles, clothing and more.
Proceeds will help the cheerleaders pay for uniforms, competition fees, equipment and other needs.
The craft fair is free and open to the public. Follow the event on Facebook by searching for HHS Cheer Craft Fair.
Second-Friday Gospel Sings begins
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its new season of Second-Friday Gospel Sings, beginning on April 8 at 7 p.m.
The featured group this month will be a trio from Point Pleasant called “Covered By Love.” Additional singers will include soloists, Bro. Jim Edens from Charleston and Bro. Jimmy McKnight from Institute.
The church’s staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson. Traditional church hymns and southern gospel music are featured at the concerts.
There will be a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Summer help sought for City Park Sprayground
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is now seeking summer help for the City Park Sprayground and general maintenance. Multiple positions are available.
Applications will be accepted until April 22.
Interested applicants should send a resume to resume@hurricanewv.com.
Horse show set for April 9 in Winfield
WINFIELD — The 3rd annual Derek Casto Memorial Putnam County Fair Horse Show is set for 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, a the Winfield Riding Club Show Grounds.
This is a family friendly event.
Entry is $3 for 4-H/FFA Classes and $5 for Open Classes.
All proceeds go to the Putnam County Fair. All judges decisions are final. Negative coggins required. Helmets are required for riders under 18.No dress code. 5-minute tack changes if asked between classes.
Follow the even on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 3449708588486798/.
Mad Hatter Tea Party set for April 10
HURRICANE — Valley Cakes, Cafe’ and Catering and So-Kai Clubhouse will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Valley Park.
Call to order tickets: 681-233-1400.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 687217795654872/.
Library to host area editor event
TEAYS VALLEY — As part of Career Week, the Putnam County Library will host Leann Ray, an editor for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at the Main Branch.
Ray also produces FlipSide, the only local publication created solely by teens in this area. Students are invited to learn more about how Ray got her start as a journalist, what it takes to make it, and learn more about how to get their work published in FlipSide.
Follow the even on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 332055342297064/
Presenting: Podcasters program set for March 31
TEAYS VALLEY — A Career Week program called “Presenting: Podcasters,” is planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library.
Join two local podcasters who have been at the mic for over three years to learn how they’ve captured the attention of their listeners each week, what goes on behind the scenes, and ask any questions you might have it if you want to get started in your own podcast.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 264709655846362/
Sensory Egg Hunt set for April 2
WINFIELD — CARES will host a Sensory Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.
Egg hunters will be directed through sensory stations and zones for a fun egg hunting experience.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 235073412160457/
Developmental Screenings for kids set
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be offered on Friday, April 8, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Poca High band banquet set for June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Orders for decorated eggs being taken
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated.
Cost is $5 per egg. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the church, located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also, on that day, crafts, baked “goodies,” hot dogs and barbeques will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church at 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 31. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Bridge groups play at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for spring festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
ZoneOut Sports hosting open gym sessions
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be April 1.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.