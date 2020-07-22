REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Free outdoor Zumba Fitness class on July 31
HURRICANE — Join Dance Fitness with S and B and Zumba Fitness with Ash for a free outdoor Zumba Fitness class at Valley Park. at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31. The class will meet at the large shelter in the back of the park.
Outdoor vendor, craft show set for Aug. 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God Youth will host an outdoor vendor and craft show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the church in Scott Depot. Proceeds will help the youth attend the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida, in 2021.
There will be large variety of local crafters and vendors. The event will go on rain or shine.
Picnic in the Park Movies Series set on Thursday’s
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks & Recreation will host a Picnic in the Park Movie Series every Thursday night in July at Valley Park.
Food trucks, art and business vendors, and Putt-Putt along with other various games and contests specific to the movie theme, will begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday. The movie will be shown on a big inflatable movie screen at dark. Putt-Putt is $5 per person; children under 3 are free.
Movie viewers are invited to bring a blanket or chairs. The film is free, but donations will be accepted. Organizers will mark off spots the grass by the movie screen to help guide social distancing between families.
Tri-County YMCA Golf Tournament now on July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane.
The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Car show set for Oct 3 at Putnam County Courthouse
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.
Hurricane Sprayground is open to the public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Food Truck Fridays now taking place in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.