Hurricane Harvest Fest set for Oct. 2
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Harvest Festival is set for 1 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hurricane City Park.
Entry is free. There will be vendors, music, games, food and a pumpkin pie eating contest.
Church-Wide Yard Sale set for Oct. 2
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Church-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The sale will be held inside the church fellowship building, so it will proceed regardless of weather conditions. The sale will feature a large variety of items by the membership, as well as friends.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
SCOTT DEPOT — The Battle Run Obstacle Course Race is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 62 Camp Appalachia Way, Scott Depot.
Sign up solo or on a team of two, three or four people and take on a 2-mile trail run packed with obstacles throughout. Be prepared as the course simulate a battlefield experience with the sound of gunfire (no projectiles, just noise to add to the experience), flash bangs, and smoke.
Bring extra clothes, shoes, towels, etc. for after you cross the finish line. There is mud along the course and you’ll likely want to clean up in one of the available wash points.
Sign up at BattleRun.EventBrite.com and you will be contacted you to schedule your start time.
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Come and enjoy an exciting dinner and show produced by the Murder and Merriment Company on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the school.
Doors open for seating at 5:30 p.m.; dinner and show will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
The show theme is “Clueless!” Nine guests have been offered $50,000 to spend the night in a creepy mansion. If they all survive by morning, they each collect their money. If not, then all bets are off!
Dinner menu: spaghetti and alfredo pasta, bread, salad, and cake.
Price: $40 per person (price includes dinner and entertainment). All guests will be assigned a table to their party.
Order tickets online at www.hurricaneshowchoirs.com.
HURRICANE — Chelsea Chen will perform on the world class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Chen will be “stunning” the audience with poplar and classical music at this first concert event of the 2021-2022 season.
Admission $10 adults; students and children free.
More information at www.pipesounds.org. Directions to the church are available at www.forrestburdette.com.
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Oct. 1, followed by Oct. 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall.