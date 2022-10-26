Trick-or-Treat In the Stacks on Oct. 27
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Library is hosting Trick-or-Treat In the Stacks from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The library will offer not-so-spooky songs, stories, and trick-or-treating through the stacks. Preschool through elementary age kids are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.
Fright Market set in Valley Park
HURRICANE — Valley Park in Hurricane will host Fright Market from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Businesses in the market will hand out candy, and there will be small games and a movie showing.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 895722741403277/.
Trunk or treat event set for Oct. 29
NITRO — Walker Chevrolet Nitro will host a Trunk or Treat/Vendor Event from 4 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume, scariest costume, funniest costume, and most creative costume.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1614025742347625/.
Fall festival arts event set for Nov. 5
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring the Fall Festival Arts, Crafts and Vendors event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
There will be hot dogs, barbeques, homemade goodies, pecans and Country Store items for sale.
This event began in the early 1970s and has grown each year. There will be more than 30 spaces set up with a wide variety of merchandise.
Nitro Ales Beerfest set for Nov. 5
NITRO — Nitro Ales Beerfest is set for noon until 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The craft-beer-sampling festival is located on 21st Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro, beside Living Memorial Park. The event will run concurrently with the Wagging Tails, Smoke on the Water ICS Chili cookoff.
Nitro Ales Beerfest will feature a VIP craft beer experience for $60, running from 11 a.m. until noon that will require a special wristband. The VIP experience will be limited to 50 attendees and will feature exclusive beer sampling, delicious food from local eateries and live music. Each ticketholder will receive a metal pint glass and some fun commemorative swag.
General admission wristbands for unlimited sampling will be sold online and day of for $30.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1445428122623616/.
Trunk or Treat set at church parking lot
WINFIELD — Winfield Nazarene invites children to a Trunk or Treat on the church parking lot from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Candy and free hot dogs will be handed out as long as supplies last.
The church is located at 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield.
Buffalo church hosts a Homecoming Service
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in The Buffalo Historic Square along Rt. 62 in Buffalo, will host a Homecoming Service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Richard Justice with special singing by Faith’s Promise.
A covered-dish dinner will follow the Service.
Everyone is welcome to attend and help the church celebrate 189 years as a congregation and 152 years in the church sanctuary.
Registration open for Future 4-Her
WINFIELD — If you or somebody you know are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2 with gifts. This will mark the 31st year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the October baby must be registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31. The baby and family must live in Putnam County and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Fall, Christmas craft show set in Poca
POCA — The Bridge will host a Fall and Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Bridge is located at the former Scarlet Oaks Country Club, 279 Dairy Road, Poca.
There will also be a car show at the same time. Entry fee is $10 day of show, and trophies will be awarded.
Interested vendors may call Jennifer Rutherford at 304-881-4744 or email her at jrutherford723@gmail.com.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will have its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the church.
Local and regional crafters will sell their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10-by-10-foot space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5).
For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline of Nov. 15, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.