Veterans ceremony set for Nov. 8
WINFIELD — The Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, on the Putnam County Courthouse parking lot.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a mask and use social distancing. Please bring your lawn chair.
Putnam fruit tree sale underway
WINFIELD — Looking for the ideal Christmas present? The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its annual fruit tree fundraiser during the months of November through February.
Apple, pear, peach, and plum are available. A list of available trees is located at the Putnam County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Tree prices typically range from $14 to $18 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website, www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php, or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Roger Wells.
To place an order or for further information, call Wells at 478-217-0270 or email him at roger@conexcommunications.com.
The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Delivery of trees is expected in March 2021. Orders must be received by Feb. 28.
Cross Lanes church to host Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month — Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. Call 304-415-3194. Join Baby Love Pantry Facebook Group for updates.
WVSP to conduct checkpoint on Nov. 19
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Nov. 19, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home.
An alternate checkpoint has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Hurricane.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.