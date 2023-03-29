Friends of Buffalo WV History to meet
BUFFALO — Friends of Buffalo WV History will meet on Sunday, April 2, at The Buffalo Welcome Center, to celebrate The Town of Buffalo’s 186th birthday. The group will serve birthday cake and share information about the beginning history of the town.
The building is handicapped accessible and located in the Buffalo Historic Square. Everyone is welcome.
Eggstravaganza event set for April 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt, kids’ clothing giveaway, inflatables for kids, face painting, interactive Easter stations and more.
All activities will take place rain or shine, so mark your calendar for baskets of fun.
“We are excited to bring our community together for some family friendly fun this Easter,” shared the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Rd. meet. For more information call 304-757-9222.
Autism event set for April 1
HURRICANE — Light Up the Night for Autism is set for 7-8:30 p.m. on April 1 at Valley Park.
Meet at Shelter No. 4 to decorate a lantern with the provided markers, stickers and other items. Lanterns will be launched on the pond at 8 p.m.
The event celebrates the start of Autism Awareness Month. The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1505757049949247/.
Spring band concert set on March 31
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host the Kanawha Valley Community Band in a spring concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The evening will begin with dessert at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“We look forward to bringing the community together to hear the sounds of spring from this talented group,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Spend Easter with Buffalo UMC
BUFFALO — The congregation of Buffalo UMC invites everyone to spend Easter with them.
The church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for the Kid’s after worship on Sunday, April 2. Then the church will host Holy Week Services on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
The church will have its doors open for the community on Good Friday, April 7, from noon until 3 p.m. for anyone to come and have some quiet time of prayer and meditation in remembrance of Jesus last few hours on the cross.
Then on Easter Morning the church will serve free breakfast after the Sunrise Service at Buffalo Memorial Park.
“If you’re looking for a new church to attend this Easter consider joining us,” the church stated in a release.
Sunday Morning Worship begins at 9:45 a.m. The church is located in The Buffalo Historic Square.
Holy Week Services return in 2023
BUFFALO — Buffalo Holy Week Services return in 2023 with the theme “The Way of the Cross.”
This year’s schedule begins on Sunday evening, April 2, at Faith Christian Fellowship with Pastor Mitchell Burch preaching at 6 p.m. On Monday, April 3, Pastor Johnathan Nelson will bring the message at Buffalo United Methodist at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, April 4, Pastor Mark Harris will speak at Buffalo Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.; finally, Pastor Paul Boggess will lead at Buffalo Church of God at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
Each church will present special singing every service, and Community Choir, under the direction of Randy Parson, will perform each night.
Everyone invited to Second Friday Gospel
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to the season opener of its Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on April 14.
The featured group will be “The Brighterside Quartet” from Belva, West Virginia. Additional singers will include Brother Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Sister Rose Perry from Ashford, West Virginia.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The church will also feature a couple of songs from its children’s group called the Sneed Sisters Duet.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music. A time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items, will take place immediately after the service.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Pancake breakfast, egg hunt set for April 8
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.
The free pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station. Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field, while children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court.
Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event. For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
Tail and Trail set at Valley Park on March 30
HURRICANE — River Ridge Church of Teays Valley will host “Tail and Trail” from 6-9 p.m. on March 30 at Valley Park.
The church will take a fun spin on a traditional Easter egg event, and feature a 30-minute interactive stage show to get the kids excited and focused on Easter.
“We’ll share the true Tale of Easter from the stage, then break the kids into different age groups for a Trail Egg hunt,” the church stated.
Tale and Trail will accommodate kids from age 2 all the way through 5th grade.
Families should register at riverridge.tv/taleandtrail and are encouraged to share the link with friends.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 743754400648563/.
Easter Bazaar 2023 set for April 1
BUFFALO — Buffalo Nazarene will host Easter Bazaar 2023 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 1.
The Buffalo Church of the Nazarene Ladies Aid will be selling its famous homemade peanut butter, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and mint chocolate chip eggs as well as homemade suckers and candies this Easter season.
On Saturday, April 1, stop in for a carry-out lunch (hot dogs, potato salad, and macaroni salad) and shop in-house vendors: Designs by Linda, Reed’s Baskets, Twinkle Diamond Boutique, and homemade items by Tami Craig & Janet Hyre.
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 3356403577908399/
Easter egg hunt set at The Pulse Winfield Church
WINFIELD — The Pulse Winfield Church will host an Easter egg hunt from 4-7 p.m. on April 1.
There will be 10,000 eggs and fun for all ages.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 755067539345158/.
Easter egg hunt set at Nicro City Park
NITRO — The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Nitro City Park.