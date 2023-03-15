CARES seeking volunteers
HURRICANE — One of the favorites features of CARES’ annual Ausome Family Fun Day is the enriching sensory experience.
In order to make this experience as fun and fantastic as possible for children with autism, volunteers are needed to help craft ideas into a reality.
CARES is asking the community to help during its craft night on Friday, March 17, 6-8 p.m. at Bright Futures Learning Services-McCoy Academy in Hurricane.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take advantage of rEcess at First Baptist Church in Hurricane, being held on the same day and time.
If you are interested in registering your children for a fun time at rEcess, please contact Danielle Stewart at danielle@fbcoh.com.
Please register here https://forms.gle/GpDhpruadRJ3vN1a.
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 495099499230582/
Murder mystery event on March 17
HURRICANE — Join Valley Park for Murder and Merriment in the Conference Center and try to solve the murder mystery, “Another Fistful of Bullets,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
Dinner will be included in the ticket cost, and dinner options will be your choice of one pasta, salad and bread.
Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and a cash bar will be available
Cost is $45 per ticket; $80 per couple. Contact rita@putnamcountyparks.com with any questions, or call 304-562-0518.
Cookie decorating class on March 20
HURRICANE — A Spring Cookie Decorating Class is planned for 6-9 p.m. March 20 at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Emily from The Baked Flamingo will give step by step instructions on how to decorate six spring-themed sugar cookies with royal icing.
Contact Camille at 304-562-0518 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up. Space is limited.
For ages 10 and older. All supplies will be provided.
Makers Meet & Greet set for March 21
ELEANOR — Eleanor Library will host Makers Meet & Greet from 3 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in which each local maker brings some of their handmade items to share with one another and the public.
Whether you work in paint, wood, fabric, metal, wax, or any other medium, we want you to meet with other creative people to network, talk about your creative process and inspiration, and share your handiwork with the public.
The particular piece or pieces you bring are your choice (up to three items, please), but they must be something you personally made.
Pat Cross, a local artist and co-founder of Snazzies Art Peer Review Group, will facilitate the discussions. For more information, contact the Eleanor Library by phone, email, or visit the library during regular business hours.
PACE Foundation art exhibit set for March 23
TEAY VALLEY — The PACE Foundation Spring Art Exhibition is set for 3-6 p.m. on March 23 at The Garage in Teays Valley.
This art exhibition is free to attend. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Students may enter for free, and adults may enter up to two pieces for a fee of $25. Category prizes and best of show prize will be announced.
Putnam CREW Happy Hour will be from 5-7 p.m. as part of this event.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1242748709981759/.
Trivia Night event set at Putnam County Library
ELEANOR — “Can You Outsmart the Librarians? Trivia Night!” is set for 6-7 p.m. on March 23 at the Eleanor Library.
You won’t want to miss this hysterical “after hours” trivia night featuring librarians from all over Putnam County. They definitely think they’re smarter than you and are ready to prove it. Compete against them or just watch the fun.
This program is part of Putnam County Library’s contribution to Tastes and Talents Month, brought to you by the Putnam County CVB. Check out their website at www.tastesandtalents.com.
Hurricane High School Cheer hosting craft fair
TEAYS VALLEY — Hurricane High School Cheer is hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. until noon March 25 at the old Big Bear building in Liberty Square (Teays Valley). There will be both vendors and concessions.
Proceeds go to support HHS cheer competition, uniforms and supplies. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1273184593460097/.
Easter egg orders being taken by church
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
Each egg is hand decorated and costs $5.
The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also on April 1, crafts, baked goods, hot dogs, and barbecues will be for sale at the church’s Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email orders to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 24.
For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Free open gym night set on Saturdays
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be March 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
G.L.A.M. Gala charity event set for April 21
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
St. John’s UMC book club to meet on March 21
SCOTT DEPOT — The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. The book for discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave; Upcoming selections include “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20.
All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K on March 18
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.