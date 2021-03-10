YMCA 5K set for March 13
HURRICANE — Tri-County YMCA will host its second annual Shamrock Shenanigans 5K from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The race begins at 10 a.m. Awards will be given for top finishers and top finishers in each age group.
Sleepy Hollow Golf Club will host the costume contest and after party, so get the green ready.
Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3hVHJS1. Packet pick up and race day registration begins at 9 a.m.
WV AG to meet with residents
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- March 23: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- March 30: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
For information on additional requirements specific to any in-person location, call Adams at 304-989-3506.
Church planning pantry for babies
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next one is planned for March 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.