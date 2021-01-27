REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Health, wellness event set for Jan. 28
HURRICANE — Putnam Wellness Coalition is hosting a kickoff event for “Mind Your Health for a Better You — a Health and Wellness Journey,” from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Valley Park.
This is a drop-in event and social distancing will be observed by family groups.
You will participate in a series of challenges to understand where you are right now on your personal wellness journey. Over the next six months, the coalition will share ideas, tips and tricks to help you Mind Your Health for a Better You. Regular virtual events will be hosted throughout the six-month period to keep you motivated. All participants will receive a free health and wellness journal. At the end of the six months, we will meet up again and participate in the same challenges, so you can measure your growth.
Unable to attend the event but still want to participate? Contact us for an online registration form to complete and we will mail you a health and wellness journal.
Reach out to Evan@RegionalFRN.org and/or brian@regionalfrn.org.
Galentine’s Day Brunch planned for Feb. 6
HURRICANE — Galentine’s Day Brunch and Craft is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Commons Marketplace at Valley Park.
Brunch will be provided by Valley Cakes & Café, and guests will create a gold hoop floral wreath taught by Commons Marketplace instructors.
Tickets to attend are $25 per person and can be purchased online at putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com/galentines-day-brunch-and-craft.
Baby Love Pantry on first, third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Special Olympics WV Polar Plunge set for Feb. 6
HURRICANE — The Special Olympics WV Polar Plunge — Freezin’ for a Reason — is set for Feb. 6 at Hurricane City Park.
Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m.; a costume contest will start at 4:30 p.m.; and the big plunge will happen at 5 p.m. in a large, temporary pool near the Sprayground.
Polar Plunges are Special Olympics WV’s largest fundraising activity. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Participant perks include:
Raise $50, get a T-shirt
Raise $200, get a tumbler and T-shirt
Raise $350, get a fleece, a tumbler and a T-shirt
Raise $500, get a gift certificate for dinner, a fleece, a tumbler and a T-shirt
Special awards will also be given for individuals and teams that raise the most money, along with best individual and best team costumes.
Fruit tree fundraiser continues in February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association annual fruit tree fundraiser is going on now through February.
Apple, pear, peach, and plum are available. A list of available trees is located on the Putnam County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Tree prices typically range from $18 to $22 each, which includes a donation of $4 per tree to help fund various community projects by the association.
Disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with our Master Gardener representative, Roger Wells.
To place an order or for further information, call Wells at 478-217-0270 or email him at roger@conexcommunications.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available.
Delivery of trees is expected in March. Orders must be received by Feb. 28.