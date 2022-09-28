5Katie even set for Oct. 1 in Eleanor
ELEANOR — The 5Katie, a 5K run and 2K walk event to benefit pediatric cancer patients, is planned for 9 a.m. until noon on Oct. 1 at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds.
Created in memory of Katie Cobb, the 5Katie race will directly benefit care and treatment of children with cancer.
The 5K race will be a mix of soft trail, gravel trail, and roads through the park grounds. The 5K is a competitive race with awards for overall male and female (1st-3rd place), as well as first place awards for both male and female in several age divisions.
The 2K walk is a non-competitive event and will be an easy to moderate course on gravel trails and roadways within the park.
Registration fee is $35 for both runners and walkers.
Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Eleanor/5Katie or at
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 2621426691320847/
Kid’s consignment takes place Oct. 6-9
HURRICANE — The next WV Kid’s Consignment is set for Oct. 6-9 at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Children’s clothing, toys, equipment and more from 600 local families will be on sale. Go Go to www.wvkids.net to learn more.
Crafters, vendors sought for Fall Fest
HURRICANE — Applications are available for crafters and vendors for the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The event is sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette.
The fee is $20 for a booth space.
Crafters and vendors interested in an application should call the church office at 304-562-5903 or Ruth Blankenship at 304-542-8281.
Future 4-Her baby registration open
WINFIELD — If you or somebody you know are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2 with gifts. This will mark the 31st year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the October baby must be registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31. The baby and family must live in Putnam County and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Second Friday Gospel Sing on Oct. 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
The featured group will be “The Townsmen Quartet,” from Buffalo.
Additional singers will include the “Heritage Trio” from Fraziers Bottom, and soloist Bro. Ron Shamblin from Sissonville.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Town Wide Yard Sale set for Oct 6-8
ELEANOR — Eleanor’s 2022 Fall Town Wide Yard Sale is set for Oct. 6-8.
Yard sale permits will not be required during these dates.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 704169843943122/
Community Church of Hurricane hosts craft fair
HURRICANE — Community Church of Hurricane will host a craft fair at its location, 212 Dudding Ave. in Hurricane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be local vendors and concessions as well.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Oct. 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.