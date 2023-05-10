Recovery Ministry starts May 16
HURRICANE — Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene will begin a Celebrate Recovery Ministry weekly, starting Tuesday May 16. This ministry is for anyone struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., large group at 7 p.m., small groups at 8 p.m. and fellowship time at 9 p.m.
Child care is available. Transportation is available if you call 304-562-5930 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 US 60, Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
Hometown Heroes to honor military
NITRO — To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro.
The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester.
For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Poca High’s alumni banquet on June 10
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association’s annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person.
Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
Second Friday Gospel sing set for May 12
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on May 12.
The featured group will be “The Master’s Trio,” from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Additional singers will include Brother Ron Shamblin, from Sissonville, and Brother Jacob Riley, pastor of The Morningstar House of Prayer in Boone County.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. Children’s group the Sneed Sisters Duet will perform a couple of songs. The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, along with refreshments, will happen immediately after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Church of God to host ribbon cutting May 10
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to officially open its new playground to the community.
“This is a much-needed outdoor play space for families in Scott Depot, and we are excited to share it with our community,” the church’s Children and Families Pastor Katy Kincaid said in a news release.
Teays Valley Church of God sits on 74 acres of land that offers a 9-hole disc golf course and 3 miles of hiking/riding trails.
During the playground opening, popsicles will be served, and families are invited to enjoy the new play space.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
Annual Bluegrass festival set for May 13
HURRICANE — The 2nd Annual Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Festival is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The outside stage will be set up in the lower field near the large shelter. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy a day filled with local bluegrass music, clogging and demonstrations by local artisans and tradesmen.
Food trucks will be on hand, as well.
Music lineup is coming soon. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com
100K Course Preview set for May 20
HURRICANE — Hurricane 100K Course Preview and Group Training Run Presented by the Dumont Tri County YMCA is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park.
Come and check out the 10-plus-mile looped course for the Hurricane 100K and run with local folks who know the trails. The course will be flagged and easy to follow. After the run enjoy pizza from our friends at Little Caesars and have a Q&A for those that are new to long distance running. We’ll show you the layout of the central command and support center, crew area, and talk all things ultra.
Organized by Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/11 88134588537094//events /894483728526642/.
Cross Lanes hosts Baby Love Pantry monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive- thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.