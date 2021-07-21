‘Twelfth Night’ event free on July 23
HURRICANE — Join West Virginia’s only professional touring Shakespeare troupe, The Rustic Mechanicals, for a free performance of “Twelfth Night” at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at Valley Park.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 979936219488122/.
Market and Movie Night on July 22
HURRICANE — The next Night Market and Movie Night is set for 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Valley Park.
There will be live music, food and craft vendors, and a movie on the big screen at nightfall.
Dale Harper will perform the free concert. The movie will the “The Croods: The New Age.”
Battle Run Obstacle Race set for July 24
SCOTT DEPOT — The Battle Run Obstacle Race is set for Friday, July 24, at 167 Fletcher Road, Scott Depot.
This is a military themed obstacle course trail run event. We simulate a battle field by using smoke grenades and shooting blanks. You run, crawl, climb up, balance on, climb down, and swing your way through 3-4 miles of trails with a variety of obstacles along the way. Compete solo or on a team of up to four people.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 937916276991926/.
Fitness Friday meet is set on July 23
BUFFALO — Putnam County Library’s next Fitness Friday will focus on the new nature trail in Buffalo.
Meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at the last entrance (to the left of the pharmacy) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV, Inc.
The walk is about a mile on packed gravel.
Art in the Park is hosting Tree Murals on July 23
HURRICANE — The next event in the Art in the Park Series is Tree Murals from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The workshop is for all ages, and alternate projects will be provided for young children. Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/525943358 563338/.
Wild bird care program set at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Soar on over to Valley Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, and enjoy a thrilling program brought to you by Three Rivers Avian Center, a West Virginia nonprofit devoted to caring for injured and endangered wild birds.
This program will take place under the large shelter near the pond at Valley Park.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 982763569215497/.
Outdoor Story Time set for July 21
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 21.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.