Foodbank hosting drive-thru Jan 19
BUFFALO — Facing Hunger Foodbank is making a difference in the lives of the communities they serve by hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution in Buffalo, at Buffalo United Methodist, 27 High St., Buffalo, on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
Almost 9% of Putnam County’s population faces food insecurity, including 11% of the county’s children.
WV Reptile Expo set for Jan. 21
INSTITUTE — The West Virginia Reptile Expo is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at West Virginia State University in Institute.
General admission is only $5; kids 10 and younger are free. VIP admission starts at 8 a.m. and is $10, and includes early access to deals, breakfast snack bar and fresh coffee, a VIP-only raffle drawing at 10 a.m., and a gift bag. Kids VIP is $5.
There will be rare species of animals, plants, supplies, and related artworks available.
There will be three raffle giveaways throughout the show. All paid tickets get a raffle ticket to be entered to win.
There will also be silent auctions, with all proceeds being donated to the United States Association of Reptile Keepers.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1336191777184605/
Pre-K program hosts open registration
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Schools Collaborative Pre-K Program has opened registration for its free 4-year-old Pre-K Program.
Parents/guardians can register their children by visiting www.putnamschools.com and selecting the “Menu” tab, “Parents,” “PreK,” and then clicking the “Sign-Up” button to begin the registration process by filling out the questionnaire.
If internet access is unavailable, parents/guardians can call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, ext. 1178 or ext. 1122 for assistance. Children must reside in Putnam County and turn 4 years old before July 1, 2023, to be eligible.
Cupcake Festival BINGO set to raise funds
HURRICANE — A WV Cupcake Festival BINGO to raise money for the festival will be from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each if pre-purchased at this web addres: https://west-virginia-cupcake-festival-inc.ticketleap.com/west-virginia-cupcake-festival-bingo/;
Tickets will be $35 at the door with limited availability.
Tickets include one BINGO book for 20 games and 6 facings per game Additional BINGO books can be purchased for $10 (these can only be purchased in addition to your ticket). Daubbers will be available to purchase for $2 each
There will also be raffles, 50/50 and tips, and concessions will be available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Virginia Cupcake Festival to help grow the festival and more events for all to enjoy while raising funds for local children’s charitable causes.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/509915867639641/
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan 20.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.