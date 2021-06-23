Republican club holds picnic June 25
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Republican Club will host a family friendly annual Summer Picnic at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Shelter 1 at the FMC Sportsman’s Club in Winfield.
The club will provide the meat, drinks, and dinnerware. Participants are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
This event is free to attend, but those who plan on coming should RSVP via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/pcrc-summer-picnic-tickets-158336128623, or by calling or texting the club president.
There are playgrounds, basketball courts, and other amenities, and there will be guest speakers. The picnic will also serve as the club’s June meeting.
Church-Wide Yard Sale set for June 26
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God will host a Church-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until about 1 p.m.
The sale will be held inside the church fellowship building, so it will proceed regardless of weather conditions. The sale will feature a large variety of items by the membership, as well as church friends. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Putnam Fair Open Horseshow set
ELEANOR — The second annual Derek Casto Memorial Putnam County Fair Open Horseshow is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.
Admission for spectators is $3 per person; $1 for ages 12 and younger.
All Proceeds go to the Putnam County Fair. Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/574162277 306970/.
Outdoor Story Time set for today
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 23.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
OWU announces spring deans list
DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Local residents making the Dean’s List include:
Lucas Cooper of Hurricane
Austin Womack of Hurricane
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University a private, liberal arts university located in Delaware, Ohio. Learn more at www.owu.edu.
Art in the Park Series event set on June 25
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host its next event in the Art in the Park Series — Colorful Garden Pavers — at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
This summer in the series, participants will complete projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more. The event is great for all ages, as there will also be alternate projects for young children.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies. Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/149847467106350/.
Cops-N-Rodders car shows dates are set
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.