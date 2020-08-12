REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Tour of Hurricane Bridge battlefield set for Oct. 24
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Ladder 818 in service with Hurricane Fire & Rescue
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue announced Monday it has placed Ladder 818 into service.
“As many of you know, the department has been searching for a replacement for its 1982 Snorkel truck that was removed from service about one year ago due to maintenance issues that were not financially feasible to fix,” the department stated in a news release.
“After an extensive search, we have located a ‘new’ aerial apparatus to serve our community.”
Ladder 818 is a 1997 Pierce Saber 65-foot ladder with a 1500 GPM Waterous pump and a 500-gallon tank. The truck recently passed multiple inspections.
“We believe the truck will be an asset to the department and community for years to come,” the department stated.
Drive-thru window at City Hall open again
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane announced last that the drive-thru window at City Hall is open again.
The drive-through is staffed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, a new drop-box is located just below the window, so if you have a payment to make and don’t need a receipt you can just drive through, drop it off and be on your way at any time.
Annual Herd Rally event to go virtual this year
HUNTINGTON — The annual Herd Rally event will be virtual this year.
Herd fans are invited to participate by going to the Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/706453933420817, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
There will be special appearances by Marco, the Marching Thunder, Marshall Athletics and more.
Look for chances to win exciting prizes leading up to the event by visiting the Facebook event page.
Cruise-in set at Family Fun Day on Sept. 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God and Jeffrey Gillenwater are hosting a Cruise-in at Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
The cruise-in will be in conjunction with the church’s Family Fun Day Community Carnival.
The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks and bikes — any classic car, custom build or late model car you wish to showcase.
Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choices Prizes will be award for top three vehicles per popular vote. Each entrant is registered for door prize drawings as well.
There will be alternating live music and DJ.
The Family Carnival will be running simultaneously inside the church, with inflatable play areas, games, food and beverages.
A children’s clothing giveaway will also be happening onsite.
Automotive vendor/sponsor spots are available for $50 donation and include space for product sales display table/booth. Auto dealers may contact the church about displaying a vehicle as well.
Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s car show set for Oct. 3
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.