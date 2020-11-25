REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Rodney Barbour to perform on Nov. 29
HURRICANE — Rodney Barbour will be performing on the world class Harrah Symphonic Organ, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane. Barbour, currently residing, working and entertaining in Cincinnati, is a Huntington native and has established a renowned career in several venues.
The concert promises to “thrill” the crowd. To meet the requirements for the current COVID-19 restrictions, the public will only be allowed to view the concert virtually at 3 p.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc/.
Check out the web site, www.pipesoounds.org, for more information about the concert series.
First Baptist Church offers gift cards
HURRICANE — First Baptist Church of Hurricane is offering free, $50 food gift cards to help local families in need enjoy a holiday meal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church could not assemble and give boxes of food this December as it has in past years. Instead, the church is giving a $50 Food Gift Card to Culloden FoodFair, while quantities last.
The cards will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the church, located at 2635 Main St., Hurricane. The cards will be given out as long as supplies last.
Register for Christmas Decorating Contest
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is hosting its annual Christmas Decorating Contest. Residents are encouraged to deck out their homes and register by Dec. 14.
Residences must be within Hurricane city limits to be eligible.
Registration forms and contest guidelines can be found online at hurricanewv.com, or at City Hall. For more information, call 304-562-5896 or email events@hurricanewv.com.
Baby Love Pantry set on first, third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.