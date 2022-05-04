Main Street Spring Festival on May 7
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival is set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Admission is free. There will be carnival games, vendors, a strolling magician, food trucks, rock wall, bounce houses, a Kid Zone, free cotton candy and popcorn, all located on Main Street between A-Z Storage and the fire station.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
Boy Scouts host yard, hot dog sale
HURRICANE — Boy Scout Troop 36 is hosting a yard and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Sellers may set up for free in the grass area beside the church beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Sellers may set up shelters.
The scouts will camp on site Friday night to watch over the yard sale goods.
Donations for the scouts to sell may be dropped off on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
The scouts will be have a concession stand, and ask that no other food or drinks be sold. Call Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233 for more information.
Kids developmental screenings set
WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools’ developmental screenings will be offered Friday, May 6, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Monthly Gospel Sing set for May 13
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second- Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on May 13.
The featured group this month will be the very popular Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Bro. Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Sister Juanita Phillips from South Charleston.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music. A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the concert
The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Spring Town Wide Yard Sale set for May 12-14
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor’s 2022 Spring Town Wide Yard Sale is planned for Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14.
Yard sale permits will not be required during these dates.
‘Sing On’ chorus concert set for May 17
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “Sing On!”
This 42-member male and female community chorus will celebrate the joy of spring through song.
The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Poca High hosts Alumni Banquet and Dance
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.