Food Truck Fridays continue in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays continue. Fairways, Shape Shop and Rocky’s will be the featured trucks on Friday, Sept. 18.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Drive-thru window at City Hall is open again
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane announced Monday that the drive-thru window at City Hall is open again. The drive-thru is staffed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, a new drop-box is located just below the window, so if you have a payment to make and don’t need a receipt you can just drive through, drop it off and be on your way at any time.
Golf tournament set at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
HURRICANE — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Registration for a four-person team is $650 for chamber members, $700 for non-members; $175 for a single player. Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. Early registration is recommended for this popular event.
The format for golf tournament is a scramble. Registration is at promptly 9 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m.
In addition to golf, participants receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. The day will conclude with dinner and awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win many luxury prizes and everyone takes a door prize home. There will also be a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one.
The Chamber is still accepting door prize donations. Donors will be acknowledged in the official tournament program.
For team registration,door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org.
March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge Battlefield tour set
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, Ph.D., will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Cruise-in set at Family Fun Day on Sept 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God and Jeffrey Gillenwater are hosting a Cruise-in at Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
The cruise-in will be in conjunction with the church’s Family Fun Day Community Carnival.
The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks and bikes — any classic car, custom build or late model car you wish to showcase.
Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choices Prizes will be award for top three vehicles per popular vote. Each entrant is registered for door prize drawings as well.
There will be alternating live music and DJ.
The Family Carnival will be running simultaneously inside the church, with inflatable play areas, games, food and beverages.
A children’s clothing giveaway will also be happening onsite.
Automotive vendor/sponsor spots are available for $50 donation and include space for product sales display table/booth. Auto dealers may contact the church about displaying a vehicle as well.
Car show set at Putnam County Courthouse
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.