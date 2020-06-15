REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Free COVID-19 testing at Teays Valley Baptist
TEAYS VALLEY — Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, in the parking lot of Teays Valley Baptist Church.
The testing is being conducted by the DHHR and Putnam County Health Department.
TNT Fireworks Stand celebrate opening
SCOTT DEPOT — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of TNT Fireworks Stand at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22.
The stand is located at 302 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot.
Hurricane Sprayground is open to the public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Many vendors set to be at craft, vendor event
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will welcome 40 vendors to an outdoor Craft and Vendor event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
Local artists and business persons will be selling goods, and concessions will be available for purchase as well.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot.
Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Food Truck Fridays returns to Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
Underwater Egg Hunt postponed to June 27
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed again until June 27.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Hurricane Independence Day Parade set for July 4
HURRICANE — Hurricane will host its annual Independence Day Parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
The parade route will begin near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Members of the Hurricane High School Class of 2020 will serve as grand marshals.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city will not have its traditional July 4 activities in the park; however, there will be a large fireworks display after dusk.
Tri-County Golf Tournament rescheduled for July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.