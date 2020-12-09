REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Christmas parade is set for Dec. 12
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The route will be: Hurricane Bridge Park (just past Hurricane Middle School) to First Baptist Church on Main Street. The theme of this year’s parade is Santa’s Workshop.
If you want to sign up to be in the parade, you can visit: https://www.hurricanewv.com/city-of-hurricane-christmas-parade-registration.
City officials ask that people who are coming to watch the parade stay with their family/household groups and physically distance themselves along the parade route from other spectators. The parade route is long enough to provide plenty of space for people to spread out.
UMC hosts its Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next day for the pantry will be Friday, Dec. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will present the musical drama, “An Unexpected Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. It is free to the public.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
This heartwarming drama takes place in an airport terminal on Christmas Eve. Each passenger has their own idea of what the perfect Christmas would be, but that starts to fade as the weather worsens and flights are delayed. As they talk to each other, they share stories of loneliness, family problems, addiction, college life, and frustration over their perfect Christmas plans being ruined. As they swap stories, the real meaning of Christmas comes to light.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March.
Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, December 17, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Hurricane.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations. The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use its *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
CHARLESTON — A representative from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host an event from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Putnam County Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.