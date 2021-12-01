A Family Christmas presented on Dec. 5
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will present, “A Family Christmas,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
See and hear the sights and sounds of Christmas from the Kids Point Children’s Ministry, watch as Santa reads a Christmas story, take some pictures with him, and enjoy some sweet treats. Don’t miss this family-friendly experience that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off of Teays Valley Road.
Show choirs host Dinner Theater
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs will kick off their 2022 competition season with their annual Dinner Theater, Jan. 7-9, at the high school.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents. Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will be treated to a sneak peek of the 2022 competition shows. There will also be door prizes and raffles.
Cost is $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 10 and younger. If paying at the door, cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. There will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.
Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-859-3376.
Yuletide in the Park continues on Dec. 1
HURRICANE — Yuletide in the Park continues this week at Valley Park with a gingerbread house-making party from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and Christmas cookie decorating from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2.
The big event — the Christmas tree lighting — is planned for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. There will also be an open house at the Commons Marketplace from 4 until 7 p.m.
The Grand Yuletide Celebration will then take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Yuletide in the Park has become a yearly tradition hosted by Valley Park. This year, the WV Cupcake Festival has partnered with Valley Park for the event. You can follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 274826281158214/.
Hurricane Christmas Parade set for Dec. 11
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Christmas Parade will spread cheer through the downtown area beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The parade route will be from Hurricane Bridge Park (just past Hurricane Middle School) to First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 851459238876045/
Christmas Decorating Contest now open
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane’s Christmas Decorating Contest is now open. The three categories are Traditional, Clark Griswold and Crazy Inflatables. Go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/christmascontest for more details.
Church bazaar set for Dec. 4
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Women’s Society will host a church bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Church Fellowship Hall. Arts and crafts, new and used items, cookies, candy and much more will be for sale to get you ready for the Christmas season.
The ladies will also serve a spaghetti dinner. Cost is $7 for adults, and $5 for children. You can dine in, pick up, or get free delivery within the Buffalo city limits by calling or text 304-932-3147 to place your order.
Everyone is welcome.
Hurricane Civic Chorus presents concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus presents “Believe!.” a concert featuring the timeless sounds of the season, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert is free; donations are welcome.
Screenings set for school children
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.