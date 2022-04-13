Camp Appalachia planned for April 15
SCOTT DEPOT — Hop on over to Camp Appalachia from 5 until 8 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15, and bring the whole family for an evening of fun.
There will be food trucks, multiple egg hunts for different age levels, raffles and more.
Camp Appalachia is located at 62 Camp Appalachia Way, Scott Depot.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 273349071539671.
Egg hunt, breakfast is Saturday in Eleanor
ELEANOR — The town of Eleanor will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Free Pancake Breakfast from 9 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Eleanor Town Park behind the Eleanor Fire Department.
The free breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. at Shelter 6. Indoor seating will also be available in Room C of the fire department.
The Easter Egg Hunt with 8,000 candy-filled eggs will begin at 11 a.m.
Age groups and hunt locations:
Pre-school and under: Jungle gym area beside the volleyball court.
Kindergarten through Second grade: Middle school baseball field.
Third grade through fifth grade: Front lawn of GW Elementary.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 356342762879607/.
Hurricane Easter egg hunt is Saturday
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks and the City of Hurricane will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the lower grass field at the back of Valley Park.
This event is free to the community.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2 113421182152378.
Church plans Easter ‘Extravaganza’
WINFIELD — Winfield Nazarene Church, 10822 Winfield Road, invites the community to its Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. There will be an Easter story, food, games, crafts, prizes and more for ages 3 through fifth-graders.
Children must be accompanied by an adult for this free, come-and-go event.
Cross Lanes UMC to host baby love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be April 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby. This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Annual ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service is April 17
HURRICANE — The Teays Valley Ministerial Association invites all of Putnam County to its annual ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service. It will be held at the large shelter in the back of Hurricane’s Valley Park at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
Pastor of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Dr. Joe Kenaston, will be speaking and worship will be led by “Committed,” a young adult group from many churches. Various other local pastors will take part. An offering will be taken to support the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Good Friday event set at Worship Ministry of Teays
SCOTT DEPOT — The Worship Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God will present a contemplative and creative look at the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature “Voices of Praise,” the church’s choir, “Acts of Praise,” the drama team, creative media and special ensembles and solos.
The event is free and a nursery will be provided.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Free vaccine clinic held on Tuesdays in Institute
INSTITUTE — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccination team hosts a weekly, free testing and vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, students, and the community in Institute.
Every Tuesday, the free testing, vaccine and booster shot clinic will be held on the campus of WV State University in the Wilson Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Hurricane seeking help for Sprayground
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is now seeking summer help for the City Park Sprayground and general maintenance. Multiple positions are available.
Applications will be accepted until April 22.
Interested applicants should send a resume to resume@hurricanewv.com.
PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance planned for June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Spring Festival vendors sought in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.