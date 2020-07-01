REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Hurricane Independence Day Parade set for July 4
HURRICANE — Hurricane will host its annual Independence Day Parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
The parade route will begin near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Members of the Hurricane High School Class of 2020 will serve as grand marshals.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city will not have its traditional July 4 activities in the park; however, there will be a large fireworks display after dusk.
The fireworks show is being billed as the largest in the history of Hurricane. It is set to start at 10 p.m. on July 4.
The fireworks will be set off from Water Tank Hill by Hurricane Middle School, and will be visible from several locations in the city.
The fireworks show is sponsored by Putnam County Bank and Electronic Services Inc.
Hurricane Sprayground now open to public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Food Truck Fridays have returned
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
Golf Tournament rescheduled for July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Parkinson’s, MS support group meet on first Mondays
HURRICANE — The Parkinson’s and MS Support Group will meet from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hurricane.
Anyone is welcome to attend.