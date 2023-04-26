County hosts author meeting
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a Meet & Greet with Melody Pittman, author of “100 Things to do in West Virginia Before You Die,” from 4:50-6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library, 4219 WV 34, Hurricane.
Church hosts ribbon cutting
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to officially open its new playground to the community.
“This is a much-needed outdoor play space for families in Scott Depot, and we are excited to share it with our community,” the church’s Children and Families Pastor Katy Kincaid said in a news release.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
Civic chorus hosting spring concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert.
This 62-member male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of bringing joy to the community through song. The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.). A reception will follow.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Church of God to host yard sale set for May 6
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Church-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until about 2 p.m.
The sale will be inside the church fellowship building, so it will proceed regardless of weather conditions. The sale will feature a large variety of items by the membership and church friends.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Church of God offers nine hole disc golf course
Teays Valley Church of God sits on 74 acres of land that offers a 9-hole disc golf course and 3 miles of hiking/riding trails.
During the playground opening, popsicles will be served, and families are invited to enjoy the new play space.
Vendors needed for Spring Festival May 6
HURRICANE — Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane.
Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30.
To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
Annual Bluegrass festival date set for May 13
HURRICANE — The 2nd Annual Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Festival is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The outside stage will be set up in the lower field near the large shelter. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy a day filled with local bluegrass music, clogging and demonstrations by local artisans and tradesmen.
Food trucks will be on hand, as well.
Music lineup is coming soon. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/89 4483728526642/.
Cross Lanes hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Chuch of God offers disc golf course
Teays Valley Church of God sits on 74 acres of land that offers a 9-hole disc golf course and 3 miles of hiking/riding trails.
During the playground opening, popsicles will be served, and families are invited to enjoy the new play space.