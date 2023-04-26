The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

County hosts author meeting

HURRICANE — The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a Meet & Greet with Melody Pittman, author of “100 Things to do in West Virginia Before You Die,” from 4:50-6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library, 4219 WV 34, Hurricane.

