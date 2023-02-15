Hurricane resident earns scholarship
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Hurricane resident Brenden Lewis has been awarded the Burkhart Legacy Scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The Foundation will provide over $2.1 million in student, faculty, and program support for the 2022-23 academic year. Shepherd is a public university located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
Buffalo Methodist holds praise service
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square in Buffalo, will have a Song & Praise Service on Feb. 19 with missionary Joyce Igo and her grandson Steven Nichols. Service time is 9:45 a.m., and everyone is welcome. For more information check them out on Facebook.
American Red Cross hosts blood drives
HURRICANE — American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for the following dates and locations.
- 1:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot
To schedule an appointment or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Nitro opens little league registration
NITRO — Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28.
Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25.
More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
Mission WV hosts G.L.A.M. gala
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, is the deadline to receive early bird pricing on tickets, which are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Council plans to increase transportation safety
CHARLESTON — With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways.
To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
St. John’s methodist hosts book discussion
SCOTT DEPOT — The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be “No River Too Wide” by Emily Richards. Other books for discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, March 21; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20.
All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
Muddy mutt 15 k fun Sat. March 15
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Cross Lanes United hosts baby pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Feb. 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.