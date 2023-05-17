Annual Run for the Wall set for May 24
HURRICANE — The annual Run for the Wall will stop in Hurricane from about 5 until 8 p.m. on May 24.
Run for the Wall Riders will be exiting I-64 at Hurricane at about 5 p.m. and traveling to Valley Park to spend the evening.
Area residents are encouraged to wear patriotic gear, line the sidewalks and welcome these riders to our City.
Run For The Wall(R) is the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind in the world. Its purpose is to promote healing among veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from ALL wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/13 96129484488983/
Screenings for school on May 19
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be held on Friday, May 19, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133 to schedule an appointment.
Pentecost Sunday Dinner on May 28
BUFFALO — The congregation of Buffalo UMC, located in the Buffalo Historic Square, invites the community to join them for a special Pentecost Sunday Dinner on Sunday, May 28, beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, check out the church’s Facebook page.
Annual alumni banquet June 10
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association’s annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person.
Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
Celebrate Recovery to be held weekly
HURRICANE — Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene will begin a Celebrate Recovery Ministry weekly, starting Tuesday, May 16. This ministry is for anyone struggling with past or current hurts, hang-ups or habits. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m., large group at 7 p.m., small groups at 8 p.m. and fellowship time at 9 p.m.
Child care is available. Transportation is available if you call 304-562-5930 24 hours prior to the meeting. The church is located at 358 US 60, Culloden, just west of the Speedway station.
100k preview and training May 20
HURRICANE — Hurricane 100K Course Preview and Group Training Run Presented by the Dumont Tri-County YMCA is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park.
Come and check out the 10-plus-mile looped course for the Hurricane 100K and run with local folks who know the trails. The course will be flagged and easy to follow. After the run enjoy pizza from our friends at Little Caesars and have a Q&A for those that are new to long distance running. We’ll show you the layout of the central command and support center, crew area, and talk all things ultra.
Organized by Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1188134588537094/
events/118813 4588537094/
Hometown Heroes underway
NITRO — To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro.
The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester.
For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Baby Love Pantry held monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.