Easter Bunny meet and greet set
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God invites preschoolers through the fifth grade to a drive-thru Easter Bunny meet and greet and candy giveaway from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Families can drive up to meet the Easter Bunny, snap a picture, and all kids who are present will receive a bag of candy and a story book about the meaning of Easter. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Juried art exhibit set for March 20
HURRICANE — Creative Isolation — Art Inside the Walls, a juried art exhibit, is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at The Garage, 3057 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane.
The event will include a Cajun fish boil, with food provided by Fairways available by pre-sale and first-come, first-served. Indoor and outdoor seating available.
Pre-sale tickets will be $22, $25 at the event which will include a donation to the PACE Foundation.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next one is planned for March 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
WV AG to meet with residents
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- March 23: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- March 30: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam County Public Library, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
For information on additional requirements specific to any in-person location, call Adams at 304-989-3506.