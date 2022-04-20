Family fun day set for April 21
HURRICANE — The Spectrun & Au-Some Family Fun Day is set for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Hurricane City Park.
This is a family friendly fundraising event for CARES (Community Autism Resources & Education Systems), a non-profit organization focused on developing needed support to best serve West Virginia’s children, young adults and families affected by autism. Learn more at www.wvcaresforautism.org.
Trail runners can enjoy the thrill of Meeks Mountain while families have the option of walking or running the paved path around Hurricane City Park.
Register for the 5K, 10K or Family Run/Walk at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/CARESSpect RUN?remMeAttempt=
Church-Wide Yard Sale set for April 23
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites to community to a large Church-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
The sale will be inside the church fellowship building, so it will proceed regardless of weather conditions. This sale will feature a large variety of items by the membership, as well as church friends. The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Bridge players and subs needed
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Camp hosts Fitness Games on April 23
SCOTT DEPOT — Camp Appalachia, located at 62 Camp Appalachia Way, Scott Depot, will host the Fitness Games from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Compete solo or with a partner in 12 separate fitness challenges. Participants will be scored in each event and overall scores will determine placement. Compete in events like tire flips, sled drags, log carries, weighted rope pulls, power throws, push ups, farmer carries and more.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ev
ents/306440874776151/.
WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools’ developmental screenings will be offered Friday, May 6, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “Sing On!”
This 42-member male and female community chorus will celebrate the joy of spring through song.
The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
INSTITUTE — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccination team hosts a weekly, free testing and vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, students, and the community in Institute.
Every Tuesday, the free testing, vaccine and booster shot clinic will be held on the campus of WV State University in the Wilson Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.