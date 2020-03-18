TVPC to host Easter Egg Hunt on April 4
HURRICANE — Easter eggs everywhere — please come help find them! Teays Valley Presbyterian Church will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. All area children, ages 2-12 are encouraged to bring a basket and join in the fun. This will be an “allergy friendly” event and special treat bags will be available for children with food allergies. The hunt will go on rain or shine. Visit the church on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Forrest Burdette UMC taking orders for eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter Eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, chocolate cream, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in your choice of white, milk or dark chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated. Cost is $4. The eggs will be available for pick-up on Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Also, on that day, books, crafts, baked goodies and hot dogs will be on sale for the Spring Festival. To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 27. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Parkinson’s and MS Support group to meet on first Monday’s
HURRICANE — The Parkinson’s and MS Support Group will meet from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hurricane.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
Poca Baptist to host breakfast with the Easter bunny
POCA — Poca Baptist Church, 130 Main St., Poca, will host its third annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Free breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and drinks. Each family will receive one free printed photograph, and can take as many photos as they would like with personal cameras and cell phones.
Zumbathon for CARES set for March 27
HURRICANE — A Zumbathon for CARES is planned for 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Power Up Sports & Wellness, 3540 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Join Zumba Fitness instructors Dance Fitness with S and B Sarah Brandy and Zumba Fitness with Ash Ashley to shake it for a local fundraiser for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems- CARES.
CARES is a not-for-profit organization that works to support individuals and families in the autism spectrum (ASD) and developmental disability community by providing resources for life enrichment in a safe and respectful environment.
A minimum $10 donation is appreciated.
Denim and Diamonds 2020 fundrasier set for March 28
HURRICANE — Denim and Diamonds 2020, a fundraiser for United Way of Central West Virginia, is planned for 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. This night of dancing, food and fun will benefit United Way of Central WV programs and services. Tickets and tables available now by calling 304-340-3500.
Tri-County YMCA is hosting egg hunt on March 28
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA is hosting its Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 from 1 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the aquatic center at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The event can accommodate 60 participants per times slot, which are 1-2:30 p.m.; 3-430 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at http://bit.ly/2FbnxsW.
Meow Cat Resuce WV to host Designer Purse Bingo
HURRICANE — Meow Cat Rescue WV will host Designer Purse Bingo from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the former Magic Mart location, 344 Liberty Square, Hurricane.
The organization has over $7,000 worth of purses from Tory Burch, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Proceeds will help Meow Cat Rescue’s mission to rescue adoptable lost, abandoned or surrendered cats and kittens in the Tri-State area.
Early bird pricing until March 20 is $20 and $25 after/at the door and includes 9 faces per game/20 games in a packet. There will also be special raffle games, tips, 50/50 raffle, extra game packets, silent auction items and concessions.
Registration can be done at www.meowcatrescuewv.com/bingo. For more information or to register or donate online, visit www.facebook.com/meowcatrescuewv.
4-H hosting High School Rodeo Competition on March 27-29
WINFIELD — Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, in partnership with the West Virginia High School Rodeo Association, will host a High School Rodeo Competition the weekend of March 27-29 at the Winfield Riding Club in Winfield.
Contestants will come from West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Participation in rodeo events is limited to contestants who are registered members of a High School Rodeo Association. Spectators are invited to attend all three days of rodeo competition.
Events will include Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping.
The proceeds from this event will benefit Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, the Camp Virgil Tate Barn Fund and the WV High School Rodeo Association.
Battle of Hurricane Bridge commemoration set
HURRICANE — The 157th anniversary of the Battle of Hurricane Bridge will be commemorated with a Battlefield Tour conducted by local historian and author Dr. Philip Hatfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The tour begins at the Hurricane Elementary School parking lot at 300 Harbor Lane. A shuttle will take the group to the battlefield.
Gritt’s Farm hosting adult Easter egg hunt on April 4
BUFFAL0 — Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Road, Buffalo, will host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
There will be games and food at the farm and chances to win prizes from Gritt’s and local businesses. Three hunts are planned — noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost is $40 for entry into the egg hunt, a meal, drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and treats to bring home. $5 will be donated to the Gritt’s Farm Scholarship Fund.
Get tickets online at grittsfarm.ticketleap.com.
Large vendor and craft show in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is the site for a large craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Over 90 vendors and crafters will be present. Concessions will also be available. For more information, contact Angela at 304-993-4886.
The event is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group as they are raising money to attend an international youth convention in Florida.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Winfield United Methodist Preschool enrolling for 2020-21
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Preschool is currently enrolling for the 2020-21 school year. Classes are available for children ages 2 1/2 — 5. Contact the church office 304-586-3795 or Joyce Jarrell 304-543-1660 for more information.
Trinity Yoga offers beginner yoga series in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a six-week Beginners Series. $75 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Intimacy with God offered by Trinity Yoga
HURRICANE — Intimacy with God through the practice of yoga is what Trinity Yoga is all about.
Located at 3465 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, Trinity Yoga offers mostly gentle and beginner’s yoga classes for all ages that improve flexibility, improve sleep, and quiet the mind. All classes are gentle and great for beginners. Cost is $12 per class.
Check out the class schedule on Facebook (Trinity Yoga of WV) or contact Debbie Jones, RYT, at 304-545-0203.
Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia Club meets monthly
DUNBAR, W.Va. — Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at our Clubhouse at 300 12th St., Dunbar, West Virginia.
Open to all skill levels from novice to professional. Learn how to improve your woodworking skills and share your skills with others. Learn how to safely operate all types of woodworking tools and machinery. Help build toys for the Salvation Army Christmas Toy Project, and build items for you and your family in the Club’s Workshop.
Learn more at www.valleywoodworkers.org.
Hurricane Civic Chorus open to all newcomers
HURRICANE — Do you like to sing?
The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Teays Valley Newcomers meets second Thursday of month
TEAYS VALLEY — The Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors will meet for monthly luncheons on the second Thursday of each month through May. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral on Goff Mountain Road, and include a brief business meeting, program and lunch buffet.
The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a nonprofit women’s social group with activities such as bowling, cards, bunco, and movies, and is open to women in the area who want to expand their social group.
If you are interested in attending the luncheon, make a reservation by calling Pat at 304-562-2100.
For more information, visit www.newcomerswv.com.
Square dance lessons offered at Forrest Burdette Memorial
HURRICANE — Square dance lessons are offered from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Beginners are welcome.
All are invited for “Great fun, great exercise and good friends.”
For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Boy Scout Troop 36 now meets at St. Timothy’s
HURRICANE — Boy Scout Troop 36, based in Hurricane, invites area youth to come to a meeting and learn more about scouting. The troop stays active with camp outs, summer camp, games, food drives, community service projects and more. The troop meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
For more information, call Dallas Hinchcliffe at 304-617-6908, or Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233.
Addiction support group offered in Putnam County
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is hosting an addiction support group ministry called “Made New Ministries.” The group meets on Friday nights at 7 p.m. in the youth building on the east side of the church.
“We have to be part of the solution to the epidemic in our area,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. “Addiction has led to brokenness and hopelessness which are both of great concern to God and us as His followers. Life is being stolen from people, and it isn’t ok for us to sit back and watch people fall into destruction.”
The group is led by someone who knows first-hand what the use of drugs and alcohol can do to a person’s life. Leader Mike McCormick is now four-and-a-half years sober. He is living proof lives can be restored.
The church is located at 6979 Teays Valley Road, just east of exit 40 off I-64, up on the hill. For more information call 304-757-9222.
Putnam Union PSD to meet on first Wednesdays
TEAYS VALLEY — The 2017 Putnam Union PSD water meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the W.Va. 34 Fire Department.
Loved One’s Support Group of Hurricane meets Tuesdays
HURRICANE — A new support group for family members affected by addiction will meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Hurricane Church of Christ in Hurricane, located on the hill just past the Hurricane Middle School.
According to a news release from the group, “Addiction is a family issue and will affect 8 to 10 other people. As we deal with the drug and alcohol addiction crisis there is no “one size fits all” method. Every individual is unique; therefore, the more we can learn the better chance we have of truly helping our loved one enter treatment and recovery.”
The group will offer education, encouragement and support.
“We not only encourage family members and loved ones to attend, but also the community, so that we all can better understand how to approach this crisis,” the group stated in the release.
For more information, contact Ed Covert at 304-206-1285.
WINFIELD — On the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon, the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield, hosts a food pantry and USDA commodities for those who qualify based on gross monthly income and household size.
Families that qualify may receive food once a month.
For more information, call the church at 304-586-2180.
In accordance with civil rights policy, the USDA prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against by any USDA related activity should write to the USDA, Director: Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meets monthly at Broadmore
HURRICANE — Broadmore Assisted Living is hosting Alzheimer’s Support Group meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Broadmore Assisted Living is located at 4000 Outlook Drive, Hurricane. There’s a lot to learn and remember when faced with the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
Led by the team at Broadmore Senior Living, monthly support group meetings are designed to educate, encourage and empower the family and friends of people living with memory loss due to dementia. You’ll learn techniques for dealing with challenging behaviors, how to better navigate the practical daily needs of dementia, and much more. No cost to attend.
For more information call 304-757-4778 or email info@broadmore-teaysvalley.com.
Putnam food inspection reports available online
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Health Department is now posting food inspection reports online at the Putnam County Health Department website, http://pchd.wv.gov.
According to Nasandra Wright, director of environmental services, “Our goal is to educate the public and our permitted facilities. Posting our reports makes our system more transparent.”
Rock & Gem Club invites new members
The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club invites new members and guests. Great for families, fun and educational. No major time commitment, monthly meeting on fourth Sunday. Like us on Facebook. For more information email polina215@frontier.com.
Community Cupboard continues service
HURRICANE — The Christian Community Cupboard continues its service to individuals and families living in Hurricane and surrounding Putnam County communities. The Cupboard distributes food and personal care items to those meeting U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria.
The Cupboard, located behind the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church at 2843 Virginia Ave., Hurricane, is open from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year. USDA food commodities are provided in accordance with federal law and USDA policy, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write Regional Civil Rights Director, USDA/ FNS, 300 Corporate Boulevard, Robbinsville, NJ 08691- 1598, or to the USDA, Director of Civil Rights, Room 326-W Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call 202-720-5964.
Al-Anon meetings offered at St. John’s
SCOTT DEPOT — If you need someone to talk to or just to listen, you are invited to Al-Anon meetings at 8 p.m. Fridays at St. John’s Methodist Church, 4013 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Meetings are in the lower part of the building. “Don’t hesitate to attend because you feel you’re a stranger; don’t wait. You will find understanding, support and warmhearted people. Help is in Al-Anon,” the group said in a statement. Call 304-757-7698.
Putnam Adult Learning Center is enrolling
HURRICANE — The Putnam Adult Learning Center is open for enrollment. Looking to improve your skills to obtain the new high school equivalency diploma for West Virginia? We can help. Call today to start working toward your future, 304-586-2411.
Writers’ Group meets on third Thursdays
HURRICANE — A Writers’ Group is meeting from 5-6:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. The group is led by a published writer. Writers of all levels — whether previously published or aspiring to become published- are invited to this free group. Bring samples of your work for voluntary reading and group critique.