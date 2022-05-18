Marine Corps to host memorial ceremony
MILTON — The Marine Corps League’s Col. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474 in Hurricane will host a memorial ceremony honoring its namesake at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Forest Memorial Cemetery in Milton.
Cpl. Fulks was severely wounded on May 1, 2006, when his Humvee hit an IED; he succumbed to his wounds on May 18, 2006.
Patriotic Memorial Service on May 29
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on Route 62, Buffalo, will have a special Patriotic Memorial Service at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday Morning, May 29.
“We will be remembering those who served in our military and are no longer with us,” the church stated in a news release. “We encourage everyone to bring a photograph of a military person who has passed away to display during the service in their honor. Children will be leading us in our pledges, patriotic hymn singing, our Sunday Morning choir will be sharing, along with the pastor’s message and other special moments. Come join us as we thank the Lord for our brave men and women who served our nation.”
For more information, call Pastor Mark at 304-932-3147.
First-responder meet and greet set
HURRICANE — A first-responder meet and greet — a sensory-friendly autism event — is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Hurricane Fire Department on Main Street in Hurricane.
The purpose of the event is to help children with autism learn to interact with first responders, and to help first responders understand autism so they can respond effectively and safely to emergencies involving individuals on the spectrum.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 20.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Poca High hosting Alumni Banquet and Dance
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Bridge players and subs needed for groups
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.