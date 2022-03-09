Church hosting free math review
SCOTT DEPOT — In preparation for the next ACT test, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free math review from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 19.
The class will be led by a certified math teacher. To register your student, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Orders being taken for decorated eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated.
Cost is $5 per egg. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the church, located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also, on that day, crafts, baked “goodies,” hot dogs and barbeques will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church at 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 31. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Bridge group seeks players and subs
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
Muddy Mutt 15K set for March 19
HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K to benefit the Hurricane Police Department K9 Unit is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at Hurricane City Park.
Packet pickup is from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the park’s big red barn. All race participants can pick up their packets at that time. After 8:30, packets will be available at the starting line in the back of the bowl. There will be signs directing you to the start line.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall for both male and female, as well as top male and female in each age group.
Every runner will get a shirt with the Muddy Mutt logo on it as well as a finisher award for all who cross the finish line.
This event is dog friendly and dog participation is strongly encouraged. All registered dogs will receive a frisbee as part of the Dog Swag Bag.
Race sponsorships are available and race-day volunteers are still needed; contact the race director at MMMM15KRD @gmail.com.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 695391554761270/.
Tri-County Y 5K event set for March 12
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County Y is bringing back St. Patrick’s Shenanigans to Valley Park in Hurricane for the third annual 5K event on March 12.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9 a.m., and the race kicks off at 10 a.m.
The race will begin and end in Valley Park, with the course leading through adjoining residential areas. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as top three in each age group. There will also be a prize for the best male and female St. Patrick’s costume/outfit.
For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/YMCAStPatty5K.
ZoneOut Sports hosts free gym sessions
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Annual Train & Craft Show set for Charleston
CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.
There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.
Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org.