Healthy Kids Day set for Aug. 21
HURRICANE — Tri-County YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day and Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Camp High- Tor, 179 Church Camp Road, Hurricane.
The completely free event will offer inflatables, food, demonstrations, music, swimming and more.
There will be health screenings and school supply giveaways, too.
Open swim sessions are limited to 90 swimmers. Participants must register for a swim session to participate.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3vYuFR7.
Sponsorships and vendor opportunities remain available; contact Andrea at 304-757-0016 for more details.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 366426181761060/.
Sidewalk Prophets host reunion tour
HURRICANE — Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Reunion Tour is coming to Hurricane.
This night of songs, stories and family is planned for 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Tickets range from $17.99 to $49.99 and can be purchased at swpgbfr-hurricanewv.eventbrite.com.
Ticket tiers include:
n general admission
n early entry ticket/Devotions with Dave — get early access to seating, and join lead singer Dave Frey for his daily devotional
n VIP pre-show party — in the band for the pre-show party which includes hanging out with the band, games, and a Q/A. VIP tickets also include early entry, and access to Dave’s Devotional
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 960609424735597/.
Hurricane Civic Chorus seeking members
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall.
Beginning Aug. 24, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend.
Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check out the chorus on Facebook.
Cops-N-Rodders plan more cruise-in shows
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
WV Cupcake Festival set for Aug. 27-28
HURRICANE — The WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten things up at Valley Park, Hurricane, on Aug. 27-28.
Events include Cupcake Classic Cruise-In; Pupcake Pageant; kid’s carnival games; food trucks and vendors; pageant; 5K run; cupcake competition and more.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 864804593933470/.
Next Baby Love Pantry will be on Aug. 20
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The next pantry will be Friday, Aug. 20.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.