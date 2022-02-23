15K to benefit K9 unit on March 19
HURRICNE — The Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K to benefit the Hurricane Police Department K9 Unit is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at Hurricane City Park.
Packet pickup is from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the park’s big red barn. All race participants can pick up their packets at that time. After 8:30, packets will be available at the starting line in the back of the bowl. There will be signs directing you to the start line.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall for both male and female, as well as top male and female in each age group.
Every runner will get a shirt with the Muddy Mutt logo on it as well as a finisher award for all who cross the finish line.
This event is dog friendly and dog participation is strongly encouraged. All registered dogs will receive a frisbee as part of the Dog Swag Bag.
Race sponsorships are available and race-day volunteers are still needed; contact the race director at MMMM15KRD@gmail.com.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 695391554761270/.
Screenings for kids on March 4
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings are planned for Friday, March 4, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Registration open for 5K event
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County Y is bringing back St. Patrick’s Shenanigans to Valley Park in Hurricane for the third annual 5K event on March 12.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9 a.m., and the race kicks off at 10 a.m.
The race will begin and end in Valley Park, with the course leading through adjoining residential areas. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as top three in each age group. There will also be a prize for the best male and female St. Patrick’s costume/outfit.
For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/YMCAStPatty5K.
Free open gym sessions set at ZoneOut
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be March 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
2022 even season sponsors being sought
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is seeking sponsors for its 2022 event season. Options are available for annual sponsorships as well as individual event sponsorships.
For more information, email events@hurricanewv.com or call City Hall at 304-562-5896 and ask for Amanda.
Registration now open for Little League
HURRICANE — Registration is now open for the spring season of Hurricane Little League baseball and softball.
Families can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2044066. Click on “REGISTER” near the top right and follow the instructions. The last day to register is Friday, Feb. 25, by 9 p.m.
Fees for baseball: $65 T-ball, $85 Coach Pitch, $85 Minor Player Pitch, $85 Major Player Pitch
Fees for softball: All $85 — Minor Coach Pitch, Minor Player Pitch and Major Division.
There is a $20 discount for each sibling after paying for the first child.
Practices will begin in March and games will begin in April. Opening Day Festivities will be on Saturday, April 9.
The league will provide a team shirt and team hat for each player. Players will be responsible for baseball pants, belt, helmet, glove and USA-approved bat.
Follow Hurricane Little League on Facebook. Call Hurricane Little League President Bryan Escue at 304-376-9524 for more information.