Fall Festival Crafts event set for Nov. 6
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring the Fall Festival Crafts, Vendors and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be hot dogs, “goodies,” pecans and country store items for sale.
Crafters and vendors interested in an application should call the church office, 304-562-5903 or 304-542-8281. The fee is $20 for a booth space.
Color Run 5K set for Oct. 16
HURRICANE — The West Teays Elementary PTO presents its first-ever Color Run 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Ninety percent of the net proceeds from this event will go toward student enrichment and academic programs that help support programs such as Accelerated Reader, Art Fair, First in Math, and Brain Pop. Ten percent of the money raised will go toward discretionary funds.
Buffalo Octoberfest set for Oct. 16
BUFFALO — The 33rd annual Buffalo Octoberfest is set for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 76 Shoppers Circle, Buffalo.
Admission is free. There will be music, food, crafts, antiques, a flea market, living history reenactors and butter making, along with free pony rides, free petting zoo and free inflatables for kids.
Crafters, vendors and businesses can use this opportunity to sell and promote themselves. Vendor and booth spaces are $10 each.
Call 304-937-2747 to sign up for booth space.
Boo Drive-Thru set for Oct. 16
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA will host its second annual Boo Drive-Thru from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
The YMCA and many community partners will offer this drive-thru trunk-or-treat event, and will collect food for the Hurricane Food Bank at the same time.
Local businesses, medical offices, church groups or other community organizations are invited to participate. Register to treat at https://bit.ly/38B4h6I.
Main Street Trick or Treat set on Oct. 29
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane offers Main Street Trick or Treat from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Main Street will be closed to traffic between A-Z storage and the fire department for a fun, safe, street-party type of experience.
Wingate by Wyndham is the major sponsor for the event.
Pre-register your October Baby
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Oct. 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.